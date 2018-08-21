This High School’s Dress Code Video Featured Only Teen Girls. People Are Not Happy.

“It made the implication that by wearing athletic shorts, you were a ‘bad girl’ even though we live in Texas where it is currently 100° outside,” a student told BuzzFeed News.

Today my school was shown this video. So sad how ONLY girls are shown as the violators. I understand why my school has a dresscode, but what about the boys who wear shorts, or show their shoulders? It’s 2018...Why are we still over-sexualizing teen girls? https://t.co/fCXymYAIEG

The principal of a Texas high school has apologized after a video about the school’s dress code, shown to thousands of students, drew massive backlash. The footage, which features teen girls wearing shorts, was set to the song “Bad Girls” by M.I.A.

In the video, teen girls roam the halls until they assemble, and there’s a close-up shot of their bare legs.

They are then shown in a mock standoff with a disapproving administrator.

These teens are then ushered into a room marked “dress code violators,” where other apparent “offenders” are already seated — all teen girls.

Another faculty member then points to a phrase on the whiteboard: “Repeat after me,” she says. Then the students say in chorus, “I will not wear athletic shorts.”

According to NBC 5, the video was shown Thursday to around 3,000 students at Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas.

A senior at the high school, Catherine Moring, 17, posted the video on Twitter. “ONLY girls are shown as violators,” she said of the footage. “Why are we still over-sexualizing teen girls?”

Moring told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday that her first reaction to the video was that it was “clearly sexist.” She also mentioned what she said was “a clear lack of diversity” in the footage.

The senior took issue with the song choice too.

“The lyrics ‘bad girls do it well,’ playing behind footage of girls legs in athletic shorts was shocking,” she said, “because it made the implication that by wearing athletic shorts, you were a ‘bad girl’ even though we live in Texas where it is currently 100° outside.”