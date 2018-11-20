Four People Are Dead, Including A Police Officer, After A Shooting At A Chicago Hospital

“There’s no doubt in my mind that all of those officers that responded were heroes and they saved a lot of lives," the Chicago Police superintendent said.

AP / Amanda Seitz

CHICAGO — Four people were killed, including a gunman, Monday afternoon in a shooting at a Chicago hospital, authorities said.



A doctor, a pharmaceutical assistant, and a police officer were among the victims, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said. Just before 3:30 p.m., a man and a woman got into an argument in the parking lot of Mercy Hospital on Chicago's South Side, police Superintendent Eddie told reporters Monday night. A third person, a friend of one of the two, then tried to intervene in the dispute.

“At that time our offender, the male individual, lifted up his shirt and displayed a handgun," Johnson said, prompting the friend to run into the hospital where a 911 call was made.

David Banks / AP

Moments later, a second call to authorities reported shots had been fired in the parking lot. Police said the gunman shot and killed a woman, an employee of the hospital, who “he was in a domestic relationship with.”

Before officers arriving on the scene could exit their squad car, the gunman, who has not yet been identified, fired multiple rounds at them. The shooter then fled into the hospital, where he exchanged gunfire with officers. During the exchange, another female employee was fatally shot, as was a police officer. The officer was identified as Samuel Jimenez, who joined the force last year in February. Jimenez had recently completed a probationary period officers undergo to become a “full fledged police officer,” Johnson said. “Please pray for his family, his fellow officers & the entire #ChicagoPolice Department,” said Anthony Guglielmi, the chief communications officer for the police department said of Jimenez. “They did what the heroic officers always do,” Johnson said of the deceased officer and his partner. “They ran towards that gunfire.”

“They weren’t assigned to that particular call, but they went, because that’s what we do," he added. At a press conference Monday night, Patrick Connor, the emergency department director at Mercy Hospital, identified the staffers who died in the shooting as Dr. Tamara O’Neal, an emergency physician, and another 25-year-old woman who was a first year pharmacy resident. It was not immediately known whether the shooter was killed by his own gun or bullets from responding officers. One officer at the scene who came under fire survived after a bullet struck his gun holster and became embedded in his firearm. He was not injured.

Shots were fired at a 2nd CPD officer in the Mercy Hospital Shooting, but he wasn't injured. Instead, the bullet struck his holster and embedded itself in his gun: https://t.co/hVPwgbrkXv https://t.co/OvMI0ln3l6

Maria Tello, a nurse at Mercy Hospital, told BuzzFeed News she heard three gunshots ring out.



“You know what to do, but you’re still in shock,” she said. "We’re putting patients in rooms and trying to lock them down. All you want to do is hide and be quiet and communicate with them.”

I’m at Mercy Hospital in Chicago where there was just an active shooting. A woman battling cancer and who was a patient leaving the hospital at the time of the shooting said she witnessed a car shooting multiple rounds at a police squad car and they were “shooting for carnage”