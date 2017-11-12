People Are Sharing What They Looked Like At 14 After This Accusation Against A Candidate For Senate

BuzzFeed News

"This is me at 14, a shy and innocent bookworm," one person shared.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on November 12, 2017, at 5:16 p.m. ET

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported allegations that Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for Senate in Alabama, had tried to initiate a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old when he was in his thirties.

Leigh Corfman told the Post that when she was 14, Moore, then 32, “took off her shirt and pants and removed his clothes. He touched her over her bra and underpants, she says, and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear.” Three other women also told the Post Moore pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his thirties.
Moore has vehemently denied the allegations.

"I don’t know Ms. Corfman from anybody," Moore said on Sean Hannity's radio show on Friday. "I've never talked to, never known her or anything." The candidate called the story "completely manufactured."

He once again denied the accusations on Saturday. "These attacks involve a minor, and they are completely false and untrue, about something that happened nearly 40 years ago," he said.

Roy Moore speaks on allegations that he dated a 14 year old girl when in his 30s, calling them "completely false an… https://t.co/0Z88OLWut8
In response to the accusations, people are sharing photos of themselves at the age of 14, many of them with the hashtag #MeAt14. Many of the photos were posted in response to this tweet from the co-creator of The Daily Show, Lizz Winstead. "Who were you at 14?" she asked.

This is me at 14. I was on the gymnastics team and sang in the choir. I was not dating a 32 year old man. Who were… https://t.co/q27izzub36
Lizz Winstead @lizzwinstead

This is me at 14. I was on the gymnastics team and sang in the choir. I was not dating a 32 year old man. Who were… https://t.co/q27izzub36

"I made ribbon barrettes and I babysat on weekends," this person said of her hobbies.

@lizzwinstead This is me at 14. I was in the Glee Club and an art student. I made ribbon barettes and I babysat on… https://t.co/OzolrrV0Bb
Lisa Germaine @lisa_germaine

@lizzwinstead This is me at 14. I was in the Glee Club and an art student. I made ribbon barettes and I babysat on… https://t.co/OzolrrV0Bb

This person shared a memory of waiting with anticipation for the newest Harry Potter book.

@lizzwinstead That's #MeAt14 in the dark blue dress &amp; wrap on New Year's 1999. I liked my new Candies purse, to go… https://t.co/RMj0qpC39K
Cassandra 🕊 @histroarry

@lizzwinstead That's #MeAt14 in the dark blue dress &amp; wrap on New Year's 1999. I liked my new Candies purse, to go… https://t.co/RMj0qpC39K

"I was riding horses, playing basketball, and trying to survive freshman year of high school."

This is me at 14. I wasn’t dating a 32 year old male. I was riding horses, playing basketball, and trying to surviv… https://t.co/kH5Za1TB2m
Sandra Londino @SandraLondino

This is me at 14. I wasn’t dating a 32 year old male. I was riding horses, playing basketball, and trying to surviv… https://t.co/kH5Za1TB2m

"This is me at 14, a shy and innocent bookworm."

This is me at 14, a shy and innocent bookworm. No way is a 14-yr-old developmentally prepared to date a 32-yr-old m… https://t.co/zdb79nPnDt
Fern Naomi Renville @Fern_Renville

This is me at 14, a shy and innocent bookworm. No way is a 14-yr-old developmentally prepared to date a 32-yr-old m… https://t.co/zdb79nPnDt

Actor Alyssa Milano shared a photo of her teenage self too. "I was happy," she tweeted. "I was innocent."

#MeAt14 I worshipped my brother. I loved my dog, Pucci. I loved OMD. I had Big hair. I was happy. I was innocent.… https://t.co/UxkncAWzz5
Alyssa Milano @Alyssa_Milano

#MeAt14 I worshipped my brother. I loved my dog, Pucci. I loved OMD. I had Big hair. I was happy. I was innocent.… https://t.co/UxkncAWzz5

Someone else said that then, "Boys were cool only in the context of hockey."

@lizzwinstead I played clarinet, obsessively read "Interview with the Vampire", and memorized hockey stats for fun.… https://t.co/xC2ELLqRjM
Tracy Anderson-Powell @DammitTracy

@lizzwinstead I played clarinet, obsessively read "Interview with the Vampire", and memorized hockey stats for fun.… https://t.co/xC2ELLqRjM

Others recalled teenage anxieties.

#MeAt14 i️ felt fancy for wearing a nice dress. i️ was scared this night that boys would see my armpit hair because… https://t.co/eNrbiYMOEz
ari e @messnest

#MeAt14 i️ felt fancy for wearing a nice dress. i️ was scared this night that boys would see my armpit hair because… https://t.co/eNrbiYMOEz

This person remembered scrunchies.

#MeAt14 showing off the sand turtle I made at the beach. A man in his 30s should know better, because this is a chi… https://t.co/ipo5KfKv6n
Holly @hollyislate

#MeAt14 showing off the sand turtle I made at the beach. A man in his 30s should know better, because this is a chi… https://t.co/ipo5KfKv6n

Another, "a face full of acne."

#MeAt14 In the middle, barely 100 lbs with a face full of acne. Definitely not mature enough to consent to date a… https://t.co/hmPmT15kYW
#TrumpResistance @CherylRaeEvans

#MeAt14 In the middle, barely 100 lbs with a face full of acne. Definitely not mature enough to consent to date a… https://t.co/hmPmT15kYW

Being grounded.

@a_picazo @lizzwinstead This is me at 14. I was grounded for this whole summer, so not sure how this pic was taken.… https://t.co/rckAOSEPEm
kathy @mamacamaro

@a_picazo @lizzwinstead This is me at 14. I was grounded for this whole summer, so not sure how this pic was taken.… https://t.co/rckAOSEPEm

Without a driver's license.

Not old enough to drive. Not old enough to work without a permit. Not old enough to see an R-rated movie. Not old e… https://t.co/RYy70K0Y9C
Mary Ann Campbell @Memberberryvine

Not old enough to drive. Not old enough to work without a permit. Not old enough to see an R-rated movie. Not old e… https://t.co/RYy70K0Y9C

Others shared evidence of their teenage musings. This person posted some poetry, which includes references to both Hanson and the Spice Girls.

@lizzwinstead I wrote this poem 5-6 months b4 this pic was taken on the morning of Pajama Day Freshman year.… https://t.co/ehgpZZkHzv
RrrKayGeeEm @PaggieVixen

@lizzwinstead I wrote this poem 5-6 months b4 this pic was taken on the morning of Pajama Day Freshman year.… https://t.co/ehgpZZkHzv

Someone else even shared a diary entry about a sad dance experience.

#MeAt14 Here's a diary entry about the time I started crying at a dance because I was scared of dancing with boys.… https://t.co/McRbxyBRKM
SharAAAUUGH! @sharahmeservy

#MeAt14 Here's a diary entry about the time I started crying at a dance because I was scared of dancing with boys.… https://t.co/McRbxyBRKM

"I wasn't dating yet," shared another person. "I was playing mini golf with my dad when this was taken."

@lizzwinstead @justabloodygame This is me at 14. I wasn't dating yet, I was playing mini golf with my dad when this… https://t.co/MExsS5DIQf
Becca @Becclaroo

@lizzwinstead @justabloodygame This is me at 14. I wasn't dating yet, I was playing mini golf with my dad when this… https://t.co/MExsS5DIQf

