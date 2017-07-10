BuzzFeed News

People Are In Love With This Father And Daughter's Matching Pink Outfits

Pink and perfect.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on July 10, 2017, at 2:35 p.m. ET

This is 7-year-old Peyton with her dad Lewis Miller. They're from Georgia. “She has a lot of attitude and a lot of spunk," Lewis told BuzzFeed News.

Recently the pair rocked these matching pink outfits. The dad said they struck some "funky, funny poses" in them.

Amazing.

The dad said that he put on his pink shirt and shorts after seeing his daughter's pink look. He called matching his daughter "spontaneous," and said he "didn't really think anything of it."
The dad said that he put on his pink shirt and shorts after seeing his daughter's pink look.

He called matching his daughter "spontaneous," and said he "didn’t really think anything of it."

Peyton's aunt shared photos of their all-pink perfection on Twitter and people freaked out with love.

Y'all not ready for the sauce my brother and niece are serving this summer
Plant Based Papi @X_Confucius

Y'all not ready for the sauce my brother and niece are serving this summer

! ! !

@X_Confucius Yassssssssssssssss! Pose! Flaunt!
Covefefe Fat @shizbgby

@X_Confucius Yassssssssssssssss! Pose! Flaunt!

@X_Confucius
spicy brown @tarahj99

@X_Confucius

People were VERY about the poses.

@X_Confucius She's next level. Those poses should be trademarked
COOL MOM 🤰🏿 @MISTERITGIRL

@X_Confucius She's next level. Those poses should be trademarked

@X_Confucius The poses tho 😭 adorable
Sea-Ele-Oh @ImmaculateChloe

@X_Confucius The poses tho 😭 adorable

These guys had the same idea.

@X_Confucius My brud and I are on that same level
jhood @imsojhood

@X_Confucius My brud and I are on that same level

And most importantly, memes were made.

@X_Confucius After I dunk on someone in 2K
OPC🖤MAL @OPCMAL

@X_Confucius After I dunk on someone in 2K

@X_Confucius When u had enough
Kaiden Alpha @KylesTrigger

@X_Confucius When u had enough

@X_Confucius When they say the Ice Cream machine broken
ᶬ𖤐ᶩᶤ @assilemmmmm

@X_Confucius When they say the Ice Cream machine broken

Peyton, arguably the star of the pics, told BuzzFeed News that she's pretty happy about her popularity. "I feel really great because I never been that famous before,” she said. She called fame her "only number one dream."

Peyton said that the memes are her favorite part of the internet's response. “Somebody made a meme about me and I saw it and it was literally so funny," she said.

For their next summer look, Peyton said that her and her dad will match in all-blue.

