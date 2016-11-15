This Dad Didn't Let A Deployment Stop Him From Attending A School Event With His Son

"Just goes to show that nothing can come between a father and son's love."

This is is Pablo Flores with his son, Joey. Right now, Flores is in Bahrain with the Navy.

His daughter, Clarisse, told BuzzFeed News that his deployment has been incredibly difficult for her little brother.

"He's been gone two months and has 10 to go," she said.

On Joey's "lunch with dad" day at school, her little brother received the best surprise. His dad joined him for the event via FaceTime.

"It was my mom's idea," Clarisse explained, "she didn't want my brother to feel bad because his dad wouldn't be there to eat lunch with him."