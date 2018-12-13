Sorry, Lululemon Is Not Looking For Brand Ambassadors With 150 Followers

People have been reposting the above photo in the hopes of becoming a brand ambassador for Lululemon next year.

However, the company said Thursday that the Instagram account, called "Lulurecruitment" and followed by 211,000 people, is spreading a fake promotion.

"Lululemon is not associated with this account and we are working with Instagram to have it removed," a company spokesperson told BuzzFeed News Thursday evening.

A post on the account, which has been liked more than 70,000 times and was shared in August, falsely claimed that the company was looking for 150 ambassadors. It listed requirements, including a "minimum of 150 followers."



After reposting the promotion photo, the "ambassadors" were promised a number of perks, like "free Lulu clothing and other products." The fake "selection date" was marketed as Dec. 31.



"Lets get it. Lets go," one woman wrote about the scam on her Instagram account, reposting the photo as the fake promotion instructed.



"I would absolutely love to be an ambassador! Pick me!!" another woman said, who also shared the photo on the platform.



"Gah...how amazing would this opportunity be?!?!" yet another woman said.

Unfortunately, these people were excited over something that is very much not real.



"These are not legitimate or associated with us, and we currently have our brand team on this," Lululemon said on Twitter Thursday afternoon in response to someone asking about the account spreading the promotion.