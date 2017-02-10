BuzzFeed News

People Are So Touched By This Teen Who Took His Little Sister To A Father-Daughter Dance

The brother was voted "best dad" at the event.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on February 10, 2017, at 11:59 a.m. ET

This is 17-year-old Mohammad with his youngest sibling, Noor. She's 6.

Mohammad Hasher

Following the divorce of the siblings' parents, things have been tough for the family.

Their mom, Sadia Karamat, told BuzzFeed News that it has had an impact on all of her kids, "but mostly on the little one."

That little one, Noor, was pretty upset on Saturday night, because there was a father-daughter dance at her school.

"I heard about the dance the day of," her older brother said. "I actually went downstairs and saw Noor sitting in a dress on the couch with a big frown on her face."

According to the teen, she still wanted to wear a dress, even if she couldn't go to the dance.

"I wasn't going to let my little sister be the one out of all her friends to not be at the dance," he said. So he took the kindergartner to buy a new sparkly dress.

Mohammad Hasher

And then they went to her school and danced the night away. Mohammad said that Noor even won a box of candy because her older brother was voted "best dad."

Mohammad Hasher
The dance was a bright spot for the brother and sister.

Mohammad Hasher

After moving to Michigan from Louisiana, their mom said that they had been homeless "for about two months."

"We've had to move states, been homeless, and have struggled continuously for the past few months," Mohammad said. "It has all been very hard on us, but we are thankful for how close it has brought us to each other."

"To me [the dance] meant so much," the brother said. "It sort of gave me a wake-up call on how important it is to be there for her."

Mohammad Hasher

After Mohammad shared photos of the dance, the internet fell in love with the siblings.

Got to take my baby sister to her first daddy daughter dance the other night. Sorry you don't have a dad but I'll a… https://t.co/Gj54wnbjS7
Mohammad Hasher @its_hashurr

Got to take my baby sister to her first daddy daughter dance the other night. Sorry you don't have a dad but I'll a… https://t.co/Gj54wnbjS7

It made a lot of people emotional.

@its_hashurr ugh you beautiful soul 😩❤
Dyl @dshook7

@its_hashurr ugh you beautiful soul 😩❤

@its_hashurr
Sana @Soulwilt

@its_hashurr

This person called him "an amazing older brother."

@its_hashurr NO I AM NOT CRYING!!! SHUT UP!!! 😭😭😭 This is so adorable! You're an amazing older brother for doing this for her!
Danny Neyman @danneyman057

@its_hashurr NO I AM NOT CRYING!!! SHUT UP!!! 😭😭😭 This is so adorable! You're an amazing older brother for doing this for her!

The teen has been a fan of all of the sweet responses. "It's nice to spread some positivity in such times of negativity," he said. "Shout-out to everyone who's showing so much love and support!"

Mohammad and Noor with their mom.
Sadia Karamat

