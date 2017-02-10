People Are So Touched By This Teen Who Took His Little Sister To A Father-Daughter Dance

The brother was voted "best dad" at the event.

This is 17-year-old Mohammad with his youngest sibling, Noor. She's 6.

Following the divorce of the siblings' parents, things have been tough for the family.

Their mom, Sadia Karamat, told BuzzFeed News that it has had an impact on all of her kids, "but mostly on the little one."

That little one, Noor, was pretty upset on Saturday night, because there was a father-daughter dance at her school.

"I heard about the dance the day of," her older brother said. "I actually went downstairs and saw Noor sitting in a dress on the couch with a big frown on her face."

According to the teen, she still wanted to wear a dress, even if she couldn't go to the dance.