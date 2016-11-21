This 93-Year-Old Man Was Reunited With His Best Friend
"This is the biggest highlight of my little life.”
Roger LeClair, a 93-year-old WWII Veteran, told BuzzFeed News that his 12-year-old Chihuahua, Lola, “means everything" to him. The day after the election, his 1-1/2 pound pet was stolen from his front yard.
A boy on his way home from school told LeClair that a woman had drove off with Lola.
"She claimed to be taking the dog to the vet," LeClair said.
The veteran called the nine days Lola was gone "depressing," and added that "she was on [his] mind all the time."
He was especially concerned because Lola's "so tiny," and that she was recently put on two new medicines.
The pair are a popular fixture in their Californian community. When LeClair walks down the street with Lola in his arms every day, people stop to say hello.
The story was featured on the local news, and soon spread across the web. Like LeClair's neighborhood, the internet now also loves little Lola. "Oh my god," this person tweeted.
On Saturday, LeClair and Lola were reunited. A woman named Cynthia Godfrey found the pup in a park.
When Godfrey called LeClair, he was "elated."
"I knew it was Lola because of [Godfrey's] description," he said, "Lola's tongue hangs out of her mouth to one side, slightly."
LeClair said he was speechless with joy over finding Lola safe.
"It’s hard to find words to talk about it," he said, and added, “This is the biggest highlight of my little life.”
Leclair and Lola, who are frequent customers of Chris & Pitts BBQ, were thrown a party that Saturday night to celebrate.
LeClair said the waitstaff was chanting "LO-LA! LO-LA!" when they entered, and that they dined on the house.
