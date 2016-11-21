This 93-Year-Old Man Was Reunited With His Best Friend

"This is the biggest highlight of my little life.”

Roger LeClair, a 93-year-old WWII Veteran, told BuzzFeed News that his 12-year-old Chihuahua, Lola, “means everything" to him. The day after the election, his 1-1/2 pound pet was stolen from his front yard.

A boy on his way home from school told LeClair that a woman had drove off with Lola.

"She claimed to be taking the dog to the vet," LeClair said.

The veteran called the nine days Lola was gone "depressing," and added that "she was on [his] mind all the time."

He was especially concerned because Lola's "so tiny," and that she was recently put on two new medicines.

The pair are a popular fixture in their Californian community. When LeClair walks down the street with Lola in his arms every day, people stop to say hello.