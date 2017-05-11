BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Sharing Hilarious Drawings Of Their Significant Others After This Teen Drew Her Girlfriend

news

People Are Sharing Hilarious Drawings Of Their Significant Others After This Teen Drew Her Girlfriend

Put this in the Louvre.

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 11, 2017, at 3:32 p.m. ET

Meet Liz Todd, 19, and her 17-year-old girlfriend Alexis Semmel. They live in Delaware.

Alexis told BuzzFeed News that she&#x27;s been meaning to print out a photo of Liz for her locket, &quot;but it’s really hard to print a picture that small.&quot;
Alexis Semmel

Alexis told BuzzFeed News that she's been meaning to print out a photo of Liz for her locket, "but it’s really hard to print a picture that small."

So, Alexis decided to draw a photo of her girlfriend in the meantime. This is how it turned out.

Alexis Semmel

UNCANNY.

Alexis Semmel

Alexis texted the drawing to her girlfriend. "She did so good," said Liz. “She did good on my hair and my face. I always have a straight face."

Alexis Semmel
ADVERTISEMENT

The teen tweeted about the DIY locket on Tuesday and lots of people really appreciated the illustration's beauty.

I didn't have a pic of my girl to put in my lil locket so I just drew her
alexis @lexieatsass

I didn't have a pic of my girl to put in my lil locket so I just drew her

Reply Retweet Favorite
@lexieatsass She's so pretty
mallory marie @mallory_mcphaul

@lexieatsass She's so pretty

Reply Retweet Favorite
@lexieatsass My god..........she's beautiful....
Stefano @Stefanowiz

@lexieatsass My god..........she's beautiful....

Reply Retweet Favorite

And lots of people shared their own drawings for their significant others. "I got mine as a lock screen," this person said.

@lexieatsass @_Elllaaaa I got mine as a lock screen
Sir Guap#cartiseason @ChikoGuap

@lexieatsass @_Elllaaaa I got mine as a lock screen

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"I got my girl in my wallet as well."

@lexieatsass I got my girl in my wallet as well 😙
Christian @ChhristianPB

@lexieatsass I got my girl in my wallet as well 😙

Reply Retweet Favorite
@lexieatsass When it's a distance relationship so she draws you in her daily life
haayA☾ #FatimaStan @haykhyun

@lexieatsass When it's a distance relationship so she draws you in her daily life

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Wait my bf did the same thing... he drew us."

@lexieatsass Wait my bf did the same thing... he drew us 😂
YAM @flarissa_mores

@lexieatsass Wait my bf did the same thing... he drew us 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

ROMANCE.

this is romance i swear https://t.co/REBnHYpVgq
DOPEIT$YUNG @swagmeoutarty

this is romance i swear https://t.co/REBnHYpVgq

Reply Retweet Favorite

Alexis has been a fan of the responses. "I just thought that it was really sweet. It’s like spreading love in a way," she said.

Alexis Semmel
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT