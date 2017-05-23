BuzzFeed News

People Are Laughing Over This Dad Who Took A Selfie Instead Of Watching His Daughter's Interview

Priorities.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on May 23, 2017, at 11:48 a.m. ET

This is 18-year-old Iqra Hosain with her dad Syed and her mom Sadia. They live in Texas.

The teen told BuzzFeed News that on Wednesday, the family went to a lunch for students who received scholarships from the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
At one point, Iqra gave an interview.

As her mom recorded it, her dad did this.

Ronald took the phone from her dad's hand. "I’m not a selfie person," the dad told BuzzFeed News. "I don’t know how to take a selfie."

: )

The dad said that he&#x27;s a &quot;people person,&quot; and naturally chatted up the mascot.The selfie, he said, was not planned. &quot;Let me put myself into the American kid’s shoes and take a selfie with McDonald,&quot; he recalls thinking.He enjoyed the moment. &quot;The small things you do, give you pleasure,&quot; he said.
“I just thought it was so funny," said the teen. She discovered what her dad was doing during her interview only after reviewing her mom's video evidence. She posted the video on Twitter, after her friends found it funny.

priorities Me: is getting interviewed after winning a scholarship My dad: taking a selfie with Ronald McDonald
Many really related to the situation and most people tagged themselves as the dad.

@lwtics @iah98 Im the dad and ur the girl getting interviewed
@lwtics @iah98 Im the dad and ur the girl getting interviewed

i'm the dad https://t.co/lnddors8jb
i'm the dad https://t.co/lnddors8jb

"I'm the dad."

@iah98 @xlizzettx @_MermaidWaves_ i'm the dad
@iah98 @xlizzettx @_MermaidWaves_ i'm the dad

Everyone's the dad.

Omg my dad would do this. But so would I 😂 https://t.co/fS8gkYRl6K
Omg my dad would do this. But so would I 😂 https://t.co/fS8gkYRl6K

Another person wondered about the father's motivation.

He was like I gotta upstage her https://t.co/leSpGHrQeB
He was like I gotta upstage her https://t.co/leSpGHrQeB

Wholesome.

@iah98 your dad is a wholesome man
@iah98 your dad is a wholesome man

FYI, this is how the selfie turned out—WORTH IT.

