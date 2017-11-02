People Are In Tears After Reading This Letter A Woman Wrote To Her Teenage Daughter Before She Died

"If you are reading this then the surgery did not go well," the letter begins. “I’m sorry, I tried my best to beat this terrible disease but I guess God had other things for me to do.”

This photo was taken in April before Hannah's prom.

This is 18-year-old college freshman Hannah Summers from Indiana with her late mom, Margaret, who went by "Peggy."

"If you are reading this then the surgery did not go well," her letter begins.

Hannah said her mom was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer last summer.

Hannah told BuzzFeed News that her mom was her best friend. Before her death, she left letters for her and each of her siblings.

Peggy's letter contains guidance and assurances of the love she has for Hannah, of what a "wonderful nurse" she will become, and of how proud she is of her. "Remember that I am still with you and still just as proud of you as I always have been," she wrote.

Toward the end of her letter, Peggy told Hannah to send her love to her potential future children: “If you have kids someday make sure they know how much I love them and wanted to be there to see them."

Peggy died Tuesday evening, but she had written the letters in June before a risky surgery.

Peggy wrote this letter, along with four others — one to each of Hannah's siblings — and another to her husband.

On Tuesday, Hannah said her older sister found the letters on top of her mom's dresser.