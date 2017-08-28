People Have Mixed Feelings About These Photos Of Kim Kardashian West Channeling Jackie O
"I'll allow it."
On Monday, the world became aware of this cover image for Interview's September issue — a photo of Kim Kardashian West donning a Jackie O. bouffant. "America's new first lady Kim Kardashian West & her daughter North West," the magazine cover reads. In the article, Kardashian West has a conversation with author and activist Janet Mock.
The introduction to the piece makes the inspiration for the styling choice abundantly clear: "For her debut appearance on the cover of a magazine with her daughter North, Kim Kardashian West channels another mother whose every move captivated the American imagination: First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis," it reads.
Here are some other photos from the shoot.
ADVERTISEMENT
People had mixed reactions to the Jackie O-inspired pics. Some people were critical of the styling choice.
ADVERTISEMENT
"NEVER!"
This person asked a question.
ADVERTISEMENT
One person "blamed" Taylor Swift.
And someone else wished the cover weren't fiction.
Others appeared to struggle with how to specifically ~place~ their feelings on the imagery.
ADVERTISEMENT
But this person conceded.
And someone else approved.
ADVERTISEMENT
Anyway...
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.