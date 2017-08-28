BuzzFeed News

People Have Mixed Feelings About These Photos Of Kim Kardashian West Channeling Jackie O

"I'll allow it."

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

Posted on August 28, 2017, at 1:10 p.m. ET

On Monday, the world became aware of this cover image for Interview's September issue — a photo of Kim Kardashian West donning a Jackie O. bouffant. "America's new first lady Kim Kardashian West & her daughter North West," the magazine cover reads. In the article, Kardashian West has a conversation with author and activist Janet Mock.

Interview Magazine 📸 Steven Klein
Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

Interview Magazine 📸 Steven Klein

@KimKardashian / Twitter

The introduction to the piece makes the inspiration for the styling choice abundantly clear: "For her debut appearance on the cover of a magazine with her daughter North, Kim Kardashian West channels another mother whose every move captivated the American imagination: First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis," it reads.

@KimKardashian @InterviewMag Channeling your #jackieO
Andria J @jjabb05

@KimKardashian @InterviewMag Channeling your #jackieO

@jjabb05 / Twitter

Kardashian West was styled by Patti Wilson and photographed by Steven Klein.

Here are some other photos from the shoot.

Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

@KimKardashian / Twitter
Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

@KimKardashian / Twitter
Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

@KimKardashian / Twitter
I will treasure this shoot forever! Thank you @InterviewMag 📸Steven Klein
Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

I will treasure this shoot forever! Thank you @InterviewMag 📸Steven Klein

@KimKardashian / Twitter

People had mixed reactions to the Jackie O-inspired pics. Some people were critical of the styling choice.

@KimKardashian Jackie O turning over in her damn grave right now
Sara NOT Sarah 🎀 @sara__not_sarah

@KimKardashian Jackie O turning over in her damn grave right now

@sara__not_sarah / Twitter
@KimKardashian That is the most ridiculous thing I have ever seen.
Mary MacLeod @MacLeodMary

@KimKardashian That is the most ridiculous thing I have ever seen.

@MacLeodMary / Twitter
@KimKardashian This is a disgrace
Kell @lukebarnett85

@KimKardashian This is a disgrace

@lukebarnett85 / Twitter

"NEVER!"

@KimKardashian You could NEVER BE the great, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis. NEVER!
Maverick @MadamChef

@KimKardashian You could NEVER BE the great, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis. NEVER!

@MadamChef / Twitter
@KimKardashian I just want to see Kim I don't see Kim .. I see you replicating Jackie .
Unforgetable @Jus_Precious

@KimKardashian I just want to see Kim I don't see Kim .. I see you replicating Jackie .

@Jus_Precious / Twitter

This person asked a question.

Since when did Kim and North have the same skin color? https://t.co/QDNxJr2dNK
Rajmonda @signofdevonne

Since when did Kim and North have the same skin color?

@signofdevonne / Twitter
Nothing but respect for MY First Lady https://t.co/lXCJQGmOzj
Charity @charitylee92

Nothing but respect for MY First Lady

@charitylee92 / Twitter

One person "blamed" Taylor Swift.

look what you made her do @taylorswift13 https://t.co/0iaiuJUrCI
Shimoni Vashi @ShimoniMoni

look what you made her do @taylorswift13

@ShimoniMoni / Twitter

And someone else wished the cover weren't fiction.

@KimKardashian It's strange for me to say that I wish this were real. Kanye running the country would make me feel a lot safer.
lexi @shlexii

@KimKardashian It's strange for me to say that I wish this were real. Kanye running the country would make me feel a lot safer.

@shlexii / Twitter

Others appeared to struggle with how to specifically ~place~ their feelings on the imagery.

I'm not even sure what to do with this image. It's definitely *challenging*.
Kimberly N. Foster @KimberlyNFoster

I'm not even sure what to do with this image. It's definitely *challenging*.

@KimberlyNFoster / Twitter
What's going on here 🤔 https://t.co/Pzrwcx2eqf
G @OMGugulethu

What's going on here 🤔

@OMGugulethu / Twitter
my brain hurts https://t.co/uV0JO48DJz
kelsey mckinney @mckinneykelsey

my brain hurts

@mckinneykelsey / Twitter

But this person conceded.

I'll allow it. https://t.co/TS9M4vd8wl
Smetlana™ @justmesloan

I'll allow it.

@justmesloan / Twitter

And someone else approved.

LOVE! @kimkardashian is always going there! I love it. https://t.co/mhFoAVSpvf
Mickey Boardman @AskMrMickey

LOVE! @kimkardashian is always going there! I love it.

@AskMrMickey / Twitter
Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

@KimKardashian / Twitter

Anyway...

@KimKardashian IS THIS CONFIRMATION #KANYE2020
Nicole @NicoleMonster23

@KimKardashian IS THIS CONFIRMATION #KANYE2020

@NicoleMonster23 / Twitter
@KimKardashian This your new look for when Kanye takes office in 2020? 😂 You look great btw 😘
Vanessa Chew @vanessa_rulzz

@KimKardashian This your new look for when Kanye takes office in 2020? 😂 You look great btw 😘

@vanessa_rulzz / Twitter
#kanye2020 B R I N G it ON! https://t.co/11KaWgYSQn
Varia Fedko-Blake @vfedkoblake

#kanye2020 B R I N G it ON!

@vfedkoblake / Twitter
