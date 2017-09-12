These 16 Touching Moments From Irma Will Remind You That People Can Be So Sweet
Here are a few moments that show just how sweet people have been amid the destruction of the storm.
Hurricane Irma has battered Florida and brought significant flooding to South Carolina. During this trying time, people are bringing joy to others in beautiful ways.
Here are a few moments that show just how sweet people have been amid the destruction of the storm.
1. This team of people, who rescued a stranded dolphin on the shore in Marco Island.
2. This super sweet paw-hand hold between Officer Kenneth Somma and his K-9 partner, Eddie. This photo was taken after they finished their shift during Irma, the Miami Herald reported.
ADVERTISEMENT
3. This deputy, who helped to calm a woman's nerves in a shelter with a little song and dance.
4. This man named Ramon Santiago, who gave his generator to Pam Brekke, a tearful and worried stranger, WFTV reported.
5. This mom, who took the time to make sure that the littlest member of the family had the perfect indoor habitat while stuck inside.
Too sweet.
ADVERTISEMENT
6. These employees at the Florida Museum of Natural History, who gently captured butterflies so that they would be safe when the hurricane hit.
7. These deputies, who helped save two manatees after they were stranded in Sarasota Bay, according to NPR.
8. Kristen Bell who, Josh Gad said, "literally saved" his family.
9. Two sisters, who are refugees from Syria, who cooked for displaced evacuees at a shelter in Alpharetta, Georgia.
ADVERTISEMENT
10. This surprise visit from Fox Business correspondent Jeff Flock to his mom in Englewood.
11. This mom from Owensville, Missouri, who donated more than a thousand ounces of excess breast milk she had.
12. Tim Tebow, who visited a special needs shelter, and spent this special time with a WWII veteran.
13. This woman, Kim LaFauci, who went into Irma's winds to rescue a baby peacock from the storm.
ADVERTISEMENT
14. This volunteer, Dr. Jeremy Nix, who checked up on the health of animal evacuees.
15. A couple with the Air National Guard, who decided to skip their formal wedding plans and get married during their rescue efforts in Florida. “Service before self,” the groom told Fox News.
16. Sister Margaret Ann, who grabbed a chainsaw from her school to clear debris blocking a road.
An off-duty police officer in Miami came upon Sister Margaret Ann, of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School in Miami-Dade County, casually chainsawing through a downed tree to help clear debris from the road, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
"The road was blocked and we couldn't get through. I saw someone spinning in the mud and almost hit a wall," she told CNN. "We teach our students do what you can to help, and this was an opportunity where I could do something to help."
And Miami-Dade police were grateful for the help.
"Thank you to all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this! We are #MiamiDadeStrong," the department tweeted.
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.