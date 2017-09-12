BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

These 16 Touching Moments From Irma Will Remind You That People Can Be So Sweet

news / irma

These 16 Touching Moments From Irma Will Remind You That People Can Be So Sweet

Here are a few moments that show just how sweet people have been amid the destruction of the storm.

By Remy Smidt and Tanya Chen

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on September 12, 2017, at 8:36 p.m. ET

Posted on September 12, 2017, at 4:54 p.m. ET

Hurricane Irma has battered Florida and brought significant flooding to South Carolina. During this trying time, people are bringing joy to others in beautiful ways.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Here are a few moments that show just how sweet people have been amid the destruction of the storm.

1. This team of people, who rescued a stranded dolphin on the shore in Marco Island.

WATCH: @KerryNBC and a team of others rescued a second dolphin that washed ashore in Marco Island, Florida, after… https://t.co/ckf0tnBW4l
TODAY @TODAYshow

WATCH: @KerryNBC and a team of others rescued a second dolphin that washed ashore in Marco Island, Florida, after… https://t.co/ckf0tnBW4l

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TODAYshow / Twitter / Via Twitter: @TODAYshow

2. This super sweet paw-hand hold between Officer Kenneth Somma and his K-9 partner, Eddie. This photo was taken after they finished their shift during Irma, the Miami Herald reported.

#FLPD #WeAreInThisTogether #HurricaneIrma
Fort Lauderdale PD @FLPD411

#FLPD #WeAreInThisTogether #HurricaneIrma

Reply Retweet Favorite
@FLPD411 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @FLPD411
ADVERTISEMENT

3. This deputy, who helped to calm a woman's nerves in a shelter with a little song and dance.

"At one of the shelters we had Deputy Froelich, who noticed a very nice lady who needed a bit of comfort during the storm," the Osceola County Sheriff's department wrote on Facebook."She looked worried about the storm and kind of sad so he asked her what would cheer her up and she said a dance. So in a very off-key voice, he sang and danced with her for a quick bit," the post read.

View this post on Facebook
Osceola County Sheriff's Office / Facebook / Via Facebook: video.php

"At one of the shelters we had Deputy Froelich, who noticed a very nice lady who needed a bit of comfort during the storm," the Osceola County Sheriff's department wrote on Facebook.

"She looked worried about the storm and kind of sad so he asked her what would cheer her up and she said a dance. So in a very off-key voice, he sang and danced with her for a quick bit," the post read.

4. This man named Ramon Santiago, who gave his generator to Pam Brekke, a tearful and worried stranger, WFTV reported.

View this post on Facebook
Nancy Alvarez, WFTV / Facebook / Via Facebook: NancyAlvarezWFTV

5. This mom, who took the time to make sure that the littlest member of the family had the perfect indoor habitat while stuck inside.

My mom made a lil corner for my dog since he won't be able to go outside during the hurricane
Vic @victoria_dreis

My mom made a lil corner for my dog since he won't be able to go outside during the hurricane

Reply Retweet Favorite
@victoria_dreis / Twitter / Via Twitter: @victoria_dreis

Victoria Dosreis told BuzzFeed News that her mom bought the "little kiddie pool" specifically to create this grassy spot.

One of the family's bunnies also enjoyed the mini habitat.

Too sweet.

update: buddy and phoebe seem to like it
Vic @victoria_dreis

update: buddy and phoebe seem to like it

Reply Retweet Favorite
@victoria_dreis / Twitter / Via Twitter: @victoria_dreis
ADVERTISEMENT

6. These employees at the Florida Museum of Natural History, who gently captured butterflies so that they would be safe when the hurricane hit.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
geenacolina / Instagram / Via Instagram: @geenacolina

7. These deputies, who helped save two manatees after they were stranded in Sarasota Bay, according to NPR.

Great job today by Deputies Mizner and Hart as they helped rescue two Manatees that were stranded in receding water.
Manatee Sheriff @ManateeSheriff

Great job today by Deputies Mizner and Hart as they helped rescue two Manatees that were stranded in receding water.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ManateeSheriff / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ManateeSheriff

8. Kristen Bell who, Josh Gad said, "literally saved" his family.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
joshgad / Instagram / Via Instagram: @joshgad

After Gad's parents were stranded in the Orlando area, Bell put them, and his brothers, sister-in-law, niece, and nephew, up in the hotel where she stayed.

"Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above," Gad wrote.

9. Two sisters, who are refugees from Syria, who cooked for displaced evacuees at a shelter in Alpharetta, Georgia.

These refugees know what it's like to lose everything. So they made delicious meals for Irma evacuees in Georgia. https://t.co/7ROyn5xB7R
Rowaida Abdelaziz @Rowaida_Abdel

These refugees know what it's like to lose everything. So they made delicious meals for Irma evacuees in Georgia. https://t.co/7ROyn5xB7R

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Rowaida_Abdel / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Rowaida_Abdel

Abeer and Nora al-Sheikh Bakri are originally from Douma, Syria, and fled the civil war in 2012. They are now settled in Georgia.

The sisters told HuffPost that when they heard about the evacuations due to Irma, they knew "the feeling of leaving everything behind.”

The two decided to prepare traditional Middle Eastern dishes for almost 40 evacuees at the shelter.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. This surprise visit from Fox Business correspondent Jeff Flock to his mom in Englewood.

.@JeffFlock surprised his mom in Englewood, FL and assessed the damage from #Irma together.
FOX Business @FoxBusiness

.@JeffFlock surprised his mom in Englewood, FL and assessed the damage from #Irma together.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@FoxBusiness / Twitter / Via Twitter: @FoxBusiness

11. This mom from Owensville, Missouri, who donated more than a thousand ounces of excess breast milk she had.

Mom donates more than 1,000 ounces of breast milk to babies affected by hurricanes Harvey and Irma… https://t.co/rO5cUkBQLC
ABC News @ABC

Mom donates more than 1,000 ounces of breast milk to babies affected by hurricanes Harvey and Irma… https://t.co/rO5cUkBQLC

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ABC / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ABC

Danielle Palmer had an excess of breast milk she was keeping in the freezer because of her son's unique medical condition.

"The need arose for moms and babies affected by Hurricane Harvey who've lost their frozen milk stored in deep freezers,” she told ABC News, so she decided to ship her supply to those in need.

12. Tim Tebow, who visited a special needs shelter, and spent this special time with a WWII veteran.

Totally uplifted by this #ww2 veteran, who's spirit and talents encouraged his fellow visitors at this Special Need… https://t.co/3EtoVF8C9m
Tim Tebow @TimTebow

Totally uplifted by this #ww2 veteran, who's spirit and talents encouraged his fellow visitors at this Special Need… https://t.co/3EtoVF8C9m

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TimTebow / Twitter / Via Twitter: @TimTebow

13. This woman, Kim LaFauci, who went into Irma's winds to rescue a baby peacock from the storm.

Daring Pembroke Pines mom rescues baby peacock from Hurricane Irma https://t.co/aTs5VmyNX7
Miami Herald @MiamiHerald

Daring Pembroke Pines mom rescues baby peacock from Hurricane Irma https://t.co/aTs5VmyNX7

Reply Retweet Favorite
@MiamiHerald / Twitter / Via Twitter: @MiamiHerald
ADVERTISEMENT

14. This volunteer, Dr. Jeremy Nix, who checked up on the health of animal evacuees.

A volunteer veterinarian gives a dose of love at a pet-friendly shelter in Vero Beach. https://t.co/cEjcckq3fU… https://t.co/2SW7ogretg
USA TODAY @USATODAY

A volunteer veterinarian gives a dose of love at a pet-friendly shelter in Vero Beach. https://t.co/cEjcckq3fU… https://t.co/2SW7ogretg

Reply Retweet Favorite
@USATODAY / Twitter / Via Twitter: @USATODAY

15. A couple with the Air National Guard, who decided to skip their formal wedding plans and get married during their rescue efforts in Florida. “Service before self,” the groom told Fox News.

Hurricane Irma: Air National Guard couple gets married in fatigues https://t.co/9bfVqAkcsZ
Fox News @FoxNews

Hurricane Irma: Air National Guard couple gets married in fatigues https://t.co/9bfVqAkcsZ

Reply Retweet Favorite
@FoxNews / Twitter / Via Twitter: @FoxNews

16. Sister Margaret Ann, who grabbed a chainsaw from her school to clear debris blocking a road.

🎥 of Sister Margaret Ann in action. Thank you to all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this… https://t.co/ZUJJFC2ztE
Miami-Dade Police @MiamiDadePD

🎥 of Sister Margaret Ann in action. Thank you to all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this… https://t.co/ZUJJFC2ztE

Reply Retweet Favorite

An off-duty police officer in Miami came upon Sister Margaret Ann, of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School in Miami-Dade County, casually chainsawing through a downed tree to help clear debris from the road, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

"The road was blocked and we couldn't get through. I saw someone spinning in the mud and almost hit a wall," she told CNN. "We teach our students do what you can to help, and this was an opportunity where I could do something to help."

And Miami-Dade police were grateful for the help.

"Thank you to all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this! We are #MiamiDadeStrong," the department tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT