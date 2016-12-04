This Woman Clapped Back To An Anti-Gay Neighbor Using Christmas Lights
Jingle all the gay.
This is Lexi Magnusson. She lives in Washington state with her husband and four children.
Magnusson told BuzzFeed News that a few months ago she was standing in her yard with her husband when her new neighbor made anti-gay comments.
"Basically she told us she moved here to get her children away from the gays," Magnusson said. "She went on to tell us how horrified she was when her son got turned down for prom because the girl was already planning on going with her girlfriend."
Magnusson was not okay with the comments, and explained why to the neighbor.
"I told her that kids were going to be exposed anywhere she went and that I was glad that kids these days get it and aren't horrible to each other because of who someone is or how they were born," Magnusson said.
"Since then, [my neighbor] won't even so much as wave to me when we pass," she added.
Magnusson decided to put up some festive rainbow Christmas lights in response to that conversation. Some 10,000 bulbs later, she turned her yard into a beautiful pride flag.
Magnusson said she "hopes that there's no way [her neighbor] can mistake the symbolism."
So far, the rest of the neighborhood, and many people on the internet, are fans of her rainbow lights. More than a thousand people have shared her Facebook post.
"I've cried as I've read messages from people who saw the lights as a bright spot in their day," Magnusson said.
People have told her that the lights gave them "hope or acceptance for themselves and those that they love."
"I wish what I did was seen as commonplace," Magnusson said.
