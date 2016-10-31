BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Jenna Fischer Loves This "Office" Costume Of Mini-Dwight Schrute

news / viral

Jenna Fischer Loves This "Office" Costume Of Mini-Dwight Schrute

"Identity theft is not a joke, Pam!"

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 31, 2016, at 2:34 p.m. ET

Jenna Fischer played the beloved receptionist Pam Beesly Halpert on the The Office.

Angela Weiss / Getty Images, Via NBC

This Halloween, Ashley Gill dressed up her son, Lincoln, as one of the show's most iconic characters: Dwight Schrute. Jenna Fischer tweeted the photo.

Happy Halloween!!!
Jenna Fischer @jennafischer

Happy Halloween!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ashleyanngill / Via Instagram: @ashleyanngill

Gill told BuzzFeed News that her two-year-old son watches the show and that he loves to dance to the theme song.

The attention to detail is exceptional, from the beet in little Dwight's hand to the scowl.

ashleyanngill / Via Instagram: @ashleyanngill, NBC

One of the most infamous quotes from Dwight, played by Rainn Wilson, is on a letter board in the background.

"How would I describe myself?" Schrute says during a job interview. "Three words: hardworking, alpha male, jackhammer, merciless, insatiable."

ADVERTISEMENT

People are applauding the costume and referencing the time Jim Halpert, as played by John Krasinski, dressed up as Schrute on the show. "Identity theft is not a joke Pam, millions of people suffer every year," one person tweeted.

@jennafischer identity theft is not a joke Pam, millions of people suffer every year.
George Benson @georgembenson

@jennafischer identity theft is not a joke Pam, millions of people suffer every year.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galatica," another added.

@jennafischer bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica
Steve Markham @steve_markham

@jennafischer bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica

Reply Retweet Favorite

MICHAEL!

ashleyanngill / Via Instagram: @ashleyanngill

CORRECTION

Jenna Fischer tweeted this photo. The child is not Fischer's.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT