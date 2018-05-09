Kids Are Risking Getting In Trouble In School To Help Jake Paul Sell Merch

Teens and kids in Jake Paul's fandom, known as the "Jake Paulers" (not to be confused with the "Logang," the fandom of Jake's older brother, Logan Paul) are helping Jake promote his merchandise in their classrooms.

Jake, who often encourages his viewers to buy his stuff and "join the everyday bro movement" in his videos, levied a challenge in a vlog on Tuesday that has been viewed more than 2 million times. He called on the Jake Paulers to advertise the website that sells his merch on their schools' whiteboards and chalkboards.

"You're going to go to your school and you're going to write: FanJoy dot C-O backslash Jake Paul," he said.

"You're going to write that on your guys' whiteboards or chalkboards."