This Mom Kicked Out Her Son After He Brought Home A Puppy

Meet Brett Cox. He's 19 and he lives in Sachse, Texas.

He brought home a doggo on Tuesday and his mom was not happy.

"I think he thought when I saw the puppy that I would be won over by its cuteness," his mom, Bonnie Cox, told BuzzFeed News.

His mom already has two dogs and said that the pet would be her responsibility.

"I love dogs," she said. "But if he is going to make adult choices, he has to deal with the adult consequences."

The teen won't be allowed home unless he returns or re-homes the puppy.