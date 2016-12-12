Is This The Laziest Salad That Has Ever Happened?
Answer: Yes.
Author Celeste Ng was on vacation in New Orleans over the weekend with her two girlfriends, when the group decided to order room service.
Ng told BuzzFeed News that the group considered their three salad order a "splurge."
"I never order [room service]," she said.
The group was super confused when, instead of Caesar salads, they received three of whateverTHIS is.
Ng said it was a plain head of lettuce, with a ~soft~ bread ring, and no cheese.
The hotel did not provide the guests with knives, ONLY forks and spoons.
"My friend who opened it was like 'was it supposed to look like this?'" Ng said.
Ng doesn't want to drag the hotel, because the rest of their stay was lovely. She described it as "very old school and established."
So...why the hipster deconstruction? Even on the menu, the salad was described as "traditional."
"Maybe they were trying to be fancy," Ng said. "Maybe the foodie culture has gone too far."
What the author does know: this was done ON. PURPOSE.
Safe to say, Ng and her friends thought it was hilarious. They ate the salads too, ripping the leaves off the head before dipping them into the dressing.
Twitter had so many questions about the sad AF salad.
Many thought it looked like a napkin.
Ng confirmed for many viewers that, yep, the salad was as boring as it looked.
Some were just pissed off. It made this person "furious."
Others wondered about the chef's mindset.
But mostly people said: "the fuck?"
Ng wants some good to come out of the bad salad, saying she hopes that people will consider donating to a program in her community called "Cambridge Weekend Backpack." The Boston program gives public school students, who rely on the school cafeteria, bags of food for the weekends.
Ng also said that she's glad people were entertained by what she called a "silly" photo. "I’m happy that it made people laugh," she said.
BONE APP THE TEETH!
