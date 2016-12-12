Is This The Laziest Salad That Has Ever Happened?

Everything I Never Told You by @pronounced_ing is one of the best books I read in this, or any other, year.… https://t.co/W89g9oPNli

Author Celeste Ng was on vacation in New Orleans over the weekend with her two girlfriends, when the group decided to order room service.

Ng told BuzzFeed News that the group considered their three salad order a "splurge."

This is not what I expected when I ordered a Caesar salad

The group was super confused when, instead of Caesar salads, they received three of whatever THIS is.

Ng said it was a plain head of lettuce, with a ~soft~ bread ring, and no cheese.

The hotel did not provide the guests with knives, ONLY forks and spoons.

"My friend who opened it was like 'was it supposed to look like this?'" Ng said.

Ng doesn't want to drag the hotel, because the rest of their stay was lovely. She described it as "very old school and established."