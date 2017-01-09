BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

"Inflatable Trump Roosters" Are Being Sold In China

news

"Inflatable Trump Roosters" Are Being Sold In China

Fowl move?

By Remy Smidt and Beimeng Fu

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Beimeng Fu

Beimeng Fu

BuzzFeed Contributor

Posted on January 9, 2017, at 2:44 p.m. ET

This giant rooster sculpture outside of a mall in Taiyuan, China has gone viral.

#TrumpRooster welcomes #ChineseNewYear in Taiyuan, N China's Shanxi province https://t.co/quosHmdMgQ
People's Daily,China @PDChina

#TrumpRooster welcomes #ChineseNewYear in Taiyuan, N China's Shanxi province https://t.co/quosHmdMgQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

It was erected to usher in the Year of the Rooster on the Chinese zodiac calendar, which will begin eight days after President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated.

Bless whomever was responsible for this statue in Taiyuan, China. Year of the rooster, indeed! 🐔😬
Sally Kohn @sallykohn

Bless whomever was responsible for this statue in Taiyuan, China. Year of the rooster, indeed! 🐔😬

Reply Retweet Favorite

The work features Trump's often-used gestures and is accented with gold.

EMOJI

Now, many sellers on China's giant e-commerce website Taobao have started to sell balloon imitations of the sculpture, calling them “inflatable Trump roosters."

Taobao
ADVERTISEMENT

Vendors of the American festive fowl are based in Liaoning, Zhejiang, Sichuan, Shanghai…basically, all over the country.

A Chinese factory is hatching giant inflatable chickens resembling Donald Trump to usher in the #yearoftherooster
AFP news agency @AFP

A Chinese factory is hatching giant inflatable chickens resembling Donald Trump to usher in the #yearoftherooster

Reply Retweet Favorite

Prices range from $50 (6 ft) to $5,300 (52 ft) and the product has already attracted foreign buyers. According to Taobao, this "Trump rooster" has been sold abroad in the past three months.

Taobao

US artist Casey Latiolais designed the sculpture. "This is more yuge than I expected," he tweeted after its unveiling.

Ahem... this was way more yuge than I expected. The work I did just was unveiled! More to come https://t.co/jni2rdUkqK
casey | latiolais @caselat

Ahem... this was way more yuge than I expected. The work I did just was unveiled! More to come https://t.co/jni2rdUkqK

Reply Retweet Favorite

Between Trump and China, it's ~complicated.~ The president-elect spoke directly with Taiwan's president and has consistently thrown shade at the country.

We should tell China that we don't want the drone they stole back.- let them keep it!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

We should tell China that we don't want the drone they stole back.- let them keep it!

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the president-elect for comment.

Sara D. Davis / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT