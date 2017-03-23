This Teen's Grandparents Go To In-N-Out Almost Every Week And People Are Obsessed With The Pics They Take
"I love this so much."
This is 18-year-old Heather Daniels from California.
And these are her grandparents, Fred and Patricia Burry, who also live in the Golden State. They've been married for 53 years.
The couple's favorite restaurant is In-N-Out and every time they go, they send their granddaughter an incredibly pure pic.
I mean....
ADVERTISEMENT
Glorious.
Their granddaughter is a huge fan of the pics. "Whenever I receive one it brightens my day," she said.
So is everyone else. "I love this so much," one person said.
Someone else thinks the couple deserves a lifetime burger supply.
And another person admired Fred's ~looks~.
Mr. and Mrs. Burry are goals <3.
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.