BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Teen's Grandparents Go To In-N-Out Almost Every Week And People Are Obsessed With The Pics They Take

news

This Teen's Grandparents Go To In-N-Out Almost Every Week And People Are Obsessed With The Pics They Take

"I love this so much."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 23, 2017, at 3:19 p.m. ET

This is 18-year-old Heather Daniels from California.

Heather Daniels

And these are her grandparents, Fred and Patricia Burry, who also live in the Golden State. They've been married for 53 years.

&quot;They are each other&#x27;s best friends,&quot; Daniels told BuzzFeed News.
Heather Daniels

"They are each other's best friends," Daniels told BuzzFeed News.

The couple's favorite restaurant is In-N-Out and every time they go, they send their granddaughter an incredibly pure pic.

Everytime my grandparents go to In N Out together, my grandma takes a pic of my grandpa and texts it to me. I hope… https://t.co/yzqLc5Yn3A
Heather Daniels @heatheerdaniels

Everytime my grandparents go to In N Out together, my grandma takes a pic of my grandpa and texts it to me. I hope… https://t.co/yzqLc5Yn3A

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We enjoy going there and we enjoy the food," said Daniels' grandma. They go "about every week," she said.

Fred typically orders a #2 animal style and his wife orders a regular burger. They split fries.

I mean....

Heather Daniels
ADVERTISEMENT

Glorious.

Heather Daniels

Their granddaughter is a huge fan of the pics. "Whenever I receive one it brightens my day," she said.

So is everyone else. "I love this so much," one person said.

@heatheerdaniels i love this so much
brooke @fransonbrooke

@heatheerdaniels i love this so much

Reply Retweet Favorite

Someone else thinks the couple deserves a lifetime burger supply.

@heatheerdaniels @TheEllenShow Give these grandparents a lifetime supply of in and out 😍
Elizabeth Mitchell @elizzaaabethm

@heatheerdaniels @TheEllenShow Give these grandparents a lifetime supply of in and out 😍

Reply Retweet Favorite

And another person admired Fred's ~looks~.

@heatheerdaniels killing the game with the shades and glasses combo
📱 @gilbss13

@heatheerdaniels killing the game with the shades and glasses combo

Reply Retweet Favorite

Mr. and Mrs. Burry are goals <3.

Heather Daniels
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT