BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

High Schoolers Are Sharing What They Will Miss Out On If They Die In A School Shooting

news

High Schoolers Are Sharing What They Will Miss Out On If They Die In A School Shooting

A sweet 16, falling in love, giving a little sister guidance...

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 21, 2018, at 4:16 p.m. ET

Following the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, students have been tweeting about the things they will miss out on if they die in school.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Ten people were killed in the most recent mass shooting in the US — eight students and two teachers.

A Santa Fe high school student named Paige said she wasn't surprised by the shooting, telling a local outlet that she "always felt like eventually, it was going to happen here too."

The massacre occurred days after the three-month anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

Over the weekend, under the hashtag #IfIDieInASchoolShooting, students listed teenage milestones they'd miss out on if they were to die in school, like prom and turning 16.

Students also shared instructions for where they want their bodies to go.

Andrew Schneidawind, an 18-year-old college sophomore, told BuzzFeed News that he started the hashtag.

I'm gonna try and get a hashtag trending called #IfIdieInASchoolShooting. If you wanna join, feel free. #IfIdieInASchoolShooting I will never be able to finish my animated TV series, I'll never be able to see my sister again, and I will have to become a martyr. #NeverAgain
Andrew Schneidawind @SoldierSchnyd

I'm gonna try and get a hashtag trending called #IfIdieInASchoolShooting. If you wanna join, feel free. #IfIdieInASchoolShooting I will never be able to finish my animated TV series, I'll never be able to see my sister again, and I will have to become a martyr. #NeverAgain

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I'll be taking these tweets and sending them to Paul Ryan through letters, and to all the politicians who take money from the NRA," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's some of what students said they would miss out on, like studying subjects like "astrophysics."

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting I will never get to study astrophysics, I will never get to rescue future dogs in need, I will never be able to see my siblings grow into the people they are bound to be, I will never be able to walk across the stage with my peers.
i hate myself @hmmaaxx

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting I will never get to study astrophysics, I will never get to rescue future dogs in need, I will never be able to see my siblings grow into the people they are bound to be, I will never be able to walk across the stage with my peers.

Reply Retweet Favorite

This student thought of missing out on a "sweet 16" and publishing a book.

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting then I’ll never get to publish my book, celebrate my sweet 16, get married, or see my children grow to be wonderful people.
Caspen (Cas) Becher // #NEVERAGAIN @casforachange

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting then I’ll never get to publish my book, celebrate my sweet 16, get married, or see my children grow to be wonderful people.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I'll never fall in love for real."

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting i will be yet another friend who died too young. my parents will never see me premiere my first film, i’ll never have children, i’ll never fall in love for real, i’ll never see my sisters get married, i’ll never experience life fully. reform gun control.
tahlia 🦎 @venusmusik

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting i will be yet another friend who died too young. my parents will never see me premiere my first film, i’ll never have children, i’ll never fall in love for real, i’ll never see my sisters get married, i’ll never experience life fully. reform gun control.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Buy a car."

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting i will never - get married - have children - go to college - graduate - buy a car - live
jenna @idioticjenna

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting i will never - get married - have children - go to college - graduate - buy a car - live

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Others thought of their families.

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting I will leave behind... -an autistic brother who needs his sister. -A mother with multiple sclerosis who needs help with her IVs, etc. -A father who told me I could be anything in the world. -A grandmother who took me in after both my parents couldn’t. https://t.co/c9XDGufpWM
dassi kaplin | #NEVERAGAIN @dassi4change

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting I will leave behind... -an autistic brother who needs his sister. -A mother with multiple sclerosis who needs help with her IVs, etc. -A father who told me I could be anything in the world. -A grandmother who took me in after both my parents couldn’t. https://t.co/c9XDGufpWM

Reply Retweet Favorite

This person thought of her little sister. "She will go through middle and high school without her big sister to give her advice and occasional rides," she wrote.

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting I will spend my last moments alive praying that my little sister, who is in 6th grade, will not meet any type of similar fate as myself. She will go through middle and high school without her big sister to give her advice and occasional rides.
kelly @kelstellation

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting I will spend my last moments alive praying that my little sister, who is in 6th grade, will not meet any type of similar fate as myself. She will go through middle and high school without her big sister to give her advice and occasional rides.

Reply Retweet Favorite

This person thought of her mom. "Her only child would be dead," Quinn Wallace, who is 15, wrote on Twitter. Quinn added to BuzzFeed News that she would also “Never get to see the day that there is an end to school shooting[s]."

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting my mother will be left all alone, her only child would be dead. My internet best friends would never get to meet me. I’ll never have released my music to the world. And I’ll have died without making this world a better place.
Quinn👽 (she/her) @QuinnnMadelyn

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting my mother will be left all alone, her only child would be dead. My internet best friends would never get to meet me. I’ll never have released my music to the world. And I’ll have died without making this world a better place.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It was important for the public to see that the youth of today don't just live in fear of a school shooting, but also are now thinking about their own mortality," Lane Murdock, 16, told BuzzFeed News of why she participated in the hashtag.

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting Please remember that love will set you free. I hope to have a legacy. Pass some legislation for me. Waste no time. Do not cry but sing, sing songs of liberty. Songs of revolution and of peace. This must not end with me.
Lane Murdock @lanemurdock2002

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting Please remember that love will set you free. I hope to have a legacy. Pass some legislation for me. Waste no time. Do not cry but sing, sing songs of liberty. Songs of revolution and of peace. This must not end with me.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers, or soon to be teachers, participated too, like Emily Paul, 20, who is an elementary education major at the University of Northern Iowa.

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting it’s because I will be a human shield over my students before I see any of them not get a chance to live past 8 years old
Emily Paul @Empaul50

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting it’s because I will be a human shield over my students before I see any of them not get a chance to live past 8 years old

Reply Retweet Favorite

"So what I, and a lot of my other friends who are becoming all sorts of different teachers at my school are feeling, is not only the pressure of a potential shooting in our own classrooms as current students, but later on as teachers," Paul said.

"The difference between us and others is they will leave the classroom and the schools, while we will be in them rest of our lives. So it’s a very weird concept because we are scared in two different ways as teachers in training."

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting it’s because I was protecting my students. My baby boy loses his mama; my husband &amp; I won’t grow old together.
Noelle Machnicki @Noellemach

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting it’s because I was protecting my students. My baby boy loses his mama; my husband &amp; I won’t grow old together.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Students also tweeted requests related to their bodies. This teenager wants hers "thrown on the steps of the Capitol building."

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting the news will talk about me for a while and then forget about me. I will never get to graduate college, become CEO of a company, or start a loving family. If I die, I want my body to be “thrown on the steps of the capitol building”.
leah👼🏻💛 @leahogdon

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting the news will talk about me for a while and then forget about me. I will never get to graduate college, become CEO of a company, or start a loving family. If I die, I want my body to be “thrown on the steps of the capitol building”.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

A 16-year-old named named Jordan Joseph, when asked if she had anything to add to her tweet, told BuzzFeed News: "If I died in a school shooting I would want my body delivered to Paul Ryan with a price tag on it."

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting I won’t be able to go to college. I won’t be able to find what I want to do in life. I’ll miss graduation, and prom. I won’t be able to be a role model to my sister.
Jordan @_J_Joseph_

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting I won’t be able to go to college. I won’t be able to find what I want to do in life. I’ll miss graduation, and prom. I won’t be able to be a role model to my sister.

Reply Retweet Favorite

This person requested to be placed "in the parking lot of the NRA."

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting put my body in the parking lot of the NRA
Skylar. #NeverAgain @a_pasta_dealer

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting put my body in the parking lot of the NRA

Reply Retweet Favorite

The White House.

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting sit shiva for four days, and then fly my body to the door of the whitehouse
talia #NeverAgain @talia_glick

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting sit shiva for four days, and then fly my body to the door of the whitehouse

Reply Retweet Favorite

Student-activist Emma González tweeted that she'd get to see her friend Carmen Schentrup again, who died in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting I’d get to see Carmen again
Emma González @Emma4Change

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting I’d get to see Carmen again

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And 17-year-old student activist Zion Kelly, whose twin brother, Zaire, died during an armed robbery, said that if he dies in a school shooting, he wants to be buried "right next to" him.

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting or any shooting, I want to be buried right next to my brother.
Zion Kelly @zionkelly18

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting or any shooting, I want to be buried right next to my brother.

Reply Retweet Favorite
I lost my twin brother tonight to a gun. We were the closest out of all people I love you, rest easy brother ❤️
Zion Kelly @zionkelly18

I lost my twin brother tonight to a gun. We were the closest out of all people I love you, rest easy brother ❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

"The hashtag was just sad to me because it reflects what America has come to. School shootings and shootings in general has become so normal and a part of our culture that high school students are starting to think it is inevitable," Zion told BuzzFeed News.

"We tweet 'If I die in a school shooting' because we know with the way the country is, anyone of us could be next," he continued. "This is our sad reality and we are showing everyone on Twitter so."

These Are The Victims Of The Texas High School Shooting

buzzfeed.com

How One Town's Baseball Team Carried Its Hopes The Day After A School Shooting

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT