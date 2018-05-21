High Schoolers Are Sharing What They Will Miss Out On If They Die In A School Shooting

Following the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, students have been tweeting about the things they will miss out on if they die in school.

Ten people were killed in the most recent mass shooting in the US — eight students and two teachers.

A Santa Fe high school student named Paige said she wasn't surprised by the shooting, telling a local outlet that she "always felt like eventually, it was going to happen here too."

The massacre occurred days after the three-month anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

Over the weekend, under the hashtag #IfIDieInASchoolShooting, students listed teenage milestones they'd miss out on if they were to die in school, like prom and turning 16.

Students also shared instructions for where they want their bodies to go.