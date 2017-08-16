BuzzFeed News

Bonnie Tyler Is Going To Sing "Total Eclipse Of The Heart" To Mark The Eclipse And It's Perfect

"And I need you now tonight and I need you more than ever."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on August 16, 2017, at 2:13 p.m. ET

On Aug. 21, there will be a rare total solar eclipse.

Luc Gnago / Reuters

To add to the already mystical event of the moon passing between the earth and sun, that day, Bonnie Tyler will sing her ICONIC song "Total Eclipse of the Heart," at sea, cruise company Royal Caribbean told BuzzFeed News. The cruise ship will journey to the "optimal spot" for eclipse viewing.

bonnietylerVEVO / Via youtube.com

Tyler will not be singing the iconic ballad alone — she will be performing it as a duet with the Joe Jonas–fronted band DNCE.

Imagine witnessing the amazing astronomical event after hearing Tyler's classic lyrics...

bonnietylerVEVO / Via youtube.com

"And I need you now tonight / And I need you more than ever."

Zsolt Czegledi / AP
The president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, Michael Bayley, told Time: “Bonnie Tyler was a natural choice for this once-in-a-lifetime moment.”

I mean, OBVIOUSLY.

bonnietylerVEVO / Via bonnietylerVEVO

TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE HEART.

bonnietylerVEVO / Via youtube.com

CORRECTION

The performance will precede the eclipse. An earlier version of this post misstated it would occur during it.

