Almost Every Senior At This High School Posed For Some Hilariously Intricate Student IDs

These pics might inspire your Halloween costume.

This is North Farmington High School in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan. The school has a tradition where every year the seniors pose for some wacky student ID photos.

This year, a bunch of their ID pics have gone massively viral. The reason? They're absolutely incredible.

"Ah man that's embarrassing. I meant to braid those" -Miley Stuart #NFID18

Take this one of 17-year-old Gabriela Sgambati, the senior class president:

"It's a great way to kickoff senior year," Sgambati told BuzzFeed News of the tradition.

Sgambati said she picked out her costume well before picture day on Thursday.

"I actually planned mine over the summer. I know a few friends who planned over the summer," she said. "We all get ideas from last year's class; it's a big thing."