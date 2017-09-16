BuzzFeed News

Almost Every Senior At This High School Posed For Some Hilariously Intricate Student IDs

Almost Every Senior At This High School Posed For Some Hilariously Intricate Student IDs

These pics might inspire your Halloween costume.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on September 16, 2017, at 1:34 p.m. ET

This is North Farmington High School in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan. The school has a tradition where every year the seniors pose for some wacky student ID photos.

This year, a bunch of their ID pics have gone massively viral. The reason? They're absolutely incredible.

Take this one of 17-year-old Gabriela Sgambati, the senior class president:

"Ah man that's embarrassing. I meant to braid those" -Miley Stuart #NFID18
Gabby Sgambati

"Ah man that's embarrassing. I meant to braid those" -Miley Stuart #NFID18

"It's a great way to kickoff senior year," Sgambati told BuzzFeed News of the tradition.

Sgambati said she picked out her costume well before picture day on Thursday.

"I actually planned mine over the summer. I know a few friends who planned over the summer," she said. "We all get ideas from last year's class; it's a big thing."

Another senior, 17-year-old Mara Gordon, said that she had been excited for her senior year ID pic "ever since [she] was a freshman." Her tweet also went viral.

You're saying it wrong. It's wing-GAR-dium levi-o-SA, make the gar nice and long. #NFID18
Mara

You're saying it wrong. It's wing-GAR-dium levi-o-SA, make the gar nice and long. #NFID18

"This year we really stepped it up and got every single person involved," she told BuzzFeed News.

"I had to make sure it was perfect so I bought the costume pieces and practiced my face in the mirror for days!" she said.

"Everyone at my school tells me I have the biggest cheeks ever and I'm also only five-feet tall, so I decided to find a little kid that was famous for something funny," 17-year-old Abby Coleman said of what inspired her student ID.

🚨GIRL GOES CRAZY FOR COTTON CANDY🚨#NFID18
Abby Coleman

🚨GIRL GOES CRAZY FOR COTTON CANDY🚨#NFID18

All of the photos were spot-on. Check out 17-year-old Shelby Sheridan embodying Cher from Clueless during this iconic moment. "At North Farmington high school usually the seniors do a fun ID, but this year it really blew up," she told BuzzFeed News.

Ugh, as if! #NFID18
Shelby Sheridan

Ugh, as if! #NFID18

"I'm so happy I got to participate in this, and it's all thanks to my wonderful principal and the administration for letting us do this," she said.

Because all of the IDs are seriously amazing, here's a TON of photos that were posted under the hashtag:

I am McLovin #NFID18
Sadeem Boji

I am McLovin #NFID18

I want FABULOUS!!! #NFID18
emILY

I want FABULOUS!!! #NFID18

I don't want to be a laundress. I want to be Famous. #NFID18
Morgan

I don't want to be a laundress. I want to be Famous. #NFID18

Jinkies! My glasses! I can't see without my glasses! #NFID18
ali audet

Jinkies! My glasses! I can't see without my glasses! #NFID18

@nfhsclassof2018 Just in case you were wondering. Yes, I am judging you. #NFID18
Lauren Bussell

@nfhsclassof2018 Just in case you were wondering. Yes, I am judging you. #NFID18

In my family crazy doesn't skip a generation! #NFID18
Jasmine Victoria

In my family crazy doesn't skip a generation! #NFID18

Timmy is an average kid, that no one understands. #NFID18
Ben Goguen

Timmy is an average kid, that no one understands. #NFID18

"When you think of trash, think of Akeem!" #NFID18
Iz

"When you think of trash, think of Akeem!" #NFID18

"TO THE INVISIBLE BOATMOBILE!!!" @kenziedascenzo #NFID18
hales

"TO THE INVISIBLE BOATMOBILE!!!" @kenziedascenzo #NFID18

Before there was sex, before there was the city, there was just me. Carrie. Carrie Bradshaw #NFID18
Sarah Peltz

Before there was sex, before there was the city, there was just me. Carrie. Carrie Bradshaw #NFID18

How about a snack Scoob??? #NFID18
Anthony Damiani

How about a snack Scoob??? #NFID18

"Oh my god....your kidding me....my hair was burnt off!!!!!!!!!!:(" #NFID18
Alena

"Oh my god....your kidding me....my hair was burnt off!!!!!!!!!!:(" #NFID18

All you need is Faith and Trust and a little bit of Pixie Dust✨ #NFID18
Tess

All you need is Faith and Trust and a little bit of Pixie Dust✨ #NFID18

"Heads in the game,but the hearts in the song" #NFID18
Shree Parikh

"Heads in the game,but the hearts in the song" #NFID18

Senior year is gonna be HUGEEE @nfhsclassof2018 #NFID18
Sarah

Senior year is gonna be HUGEEE @nfhsclassof2018 #NFID18

#NFID18 This may be First Sunday but I'm waiting on that last school day.
K

#NFID18 This may be First Sunday but I'm waiting on that last school day.

#NFID18
Mackenzy C

#NFID18

Quality is our recipe! #NFID18
Jill

Quality is our recipe! #NFID18

FISHY! WHY ARE YOU SLEEPING?! #NFID18
Kels🍍

FISHY! WHY ARE YOU SLEEPING?! #NFID18

Your ass is grass and I'm gonna mow it #NFID18
ash

Your ass is grass and I'm gonna mow it #NFID18

"Go on an all-night mission with *you*? Sorry, but Numbuh 5 is gonna be busy NOT doing that. #NFID18
Nihita

"Go on an all-night mission with *you*? Sorry, but Numbuh 5 is gonna be busy NOT doing that. #NFID18

Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street? #NFID18
Lorynn Z

Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street? #NFID18

@nfhsclassof2018 "Did I do that"- Steve urkle #nfid18
Carson Murrell

@nfhsclassof2018 “Did I do that”- Steve urkle #nfid18

do you gotta be a virgin to see this fucking clown?? #NFID18 @FinnSkata
keegan✎

do you gotta be a virgin to see this fucking clown?? #NFID18 @FinnSkata

truly outrageous! #NFID18
Adrianah Lee

truly outrageous! #NFID18

Pillow talk #NFID18
Ryyaan Midani

Pillow talk #NFID18

"A frog, a frog!" #NFID18
Bri

"A frog, a frog!" #NFID18

Howdy Boys! #NFID18
leanz

Howdy Boys! #NFID18

Brotherly love!😅#NFID18
Andrew George

Brotherly love!😅#NFID18

"Who wants a bagel?! We sell bagels now!" #NFID18
lauren

"Who wants a bagel?! We sell bagels now!" #NFID18

If young Metro 💥don't trust you ☠️#NFID18
Javon Ingram

If young Metro 💥don’t trust you ☠️#NFID18

"Dunder Mifflin, this is Pam. Hey Jim, it's for you." #NFID18
Dełaney

"Dunder Mifflin, this is Pam. Hey Jim, it's for you." #NFID18

HEADACHES! YOU GIVE ME HEADACHES! #NFID18
Dylan Hallak

HEADACHES! YOU GIVE ME HEADACHES! #NFID18

They told me I couldn't do blood and gore so I said "Oh, you got it, dude." #NFID18
Haley Matul

They told me I couldn't do blood and gore so I said "Oh, you got it, dude." #NFID18

"You got a bathroom in this place?" ... "thanks" #NFID18
Rachel Israel

"You got a bathroom in this place?" ... "thanks" #NFID18

"The beauty of a woman is not in the clothes she wears, the figure that she carries or the way she combs her hair."… https://t.co/dbBVAsPNbT
Katie Cutcher

"The beauty of a woman is not in the clothes she wears, the figure that she carries or the way she combs her hair."… https://t.co/dbBVAsPNbT

There's a snake in my boot🐍👢
Jake

There's a snake in my boot🐍👢

I woke up like this #nfid18
emily

I woke up like this #nfid18

They always said I looked like a troll… #NFID18
sam kish 🌸

They always said I looked like a troll… #NFID18

This Friday night, do it allll again! #NFID18
Patil Tcholakian

This Friday night, do it allll again! #NFID18

⚡️🔮don't chase the quaffle if you see the snitch🔮⚡️ #NFID18
Nick

⚡️🔮don't chase the quaffle if you see the snitch🔮⚡️ #NFID18

"Why don't you smile more?" #NFID18 (my sister doesn't have a Twitter)
Hannah BEEnana

"Why don't you smile more?" #NFID18 (my sister doesn't have a Twitter)

IT'S THE HUMIDITY!!!!! #barbados #NFID18
Lauren

IT'S THE HUMIDITY!!!!! #barbados #NFID18

"I'm just a decent man who exports flowers" #NFID18
Joseph Jamil

"I'm just a decent man who exports flowers" #NFID18

My teacher asked why I didn't have my homework, I told her swiper finessed it #NFID18
Natalie George

My teacher asked why I didn't have my homework, I told her swiper finessed it #NFID18

If I become a model I won't have to work, study or think ever again! #NFID18
Elisa Bills

If I become a model I won't have to work, study or think ever again! #NFID18

After photos of the IDs went viral, lots of people had a revelation.

Realizing I went to the wrong highschool #NFID18
NMH💍

Realizing I went to the wrong highschool #NFID18

I wish my high school principal would have let us be this creative with our student ID #NFID18
ley 🌹

I wish my high school principal would have let us be this creative with our student ID #NFID18

Man i wish my school was this cool #NFID18
Spooky Courtney 👻

Man i wish my school was this cool #NFID18

#NFID18 idk what North Farmington is but y'all are lit
Ravens 1-0😈😈

#NFID18 idk what North Farmington is but y'all are lit

TWO Halloweens?

You mean to tell me that North Farmington High School basically had two halloweens this year? #NFID18
E♥️

You mean to tell me that North Farmington High School basically had two halloweens this year? #NFID18

The perfect IDs made this person emotional.

Me reading these #NFID18 tweets realizing that my school is lame af
s/o my mucus 🌱

Me reading these #NFID18 tweets realizing that my school is lame af

NOT FAIR.

MY SCHOOL DOESNT EVEN LET US CHECK IF OUR PICTURES LOOK GOOD OR NOT AND THEY GET TO BE MEMES??? #NFID18
amna.

MY SCHOOL DOESNT EVEN LET US CHECK IF OUR PICTURES LOOK GOOD OR NOT AND THEY GET TO BE MEMES??? #NFID18

North Farmington High School...

I'm a Smart, Strong, Sensual Woman. #NFID18
Diya

I'm a Smart, Strong, Sensual Woman. #NFID18

...you're doing amazing, sweetie!

Awesome job by all that participated in #NFID18 today! You all looked great🎉🎓
NFHS SEN18RS

Awesome job by all that participated in #NFID18 today! You all looked great🎉🎓

