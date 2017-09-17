BuzzFeed News

Pennywise From "It" Is Now A Huge Meme And Here Are Some Of The Best Jokes About The Clown

"When pennywise hears that people think he’s hot."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on September 17, 2017, at 12:50 p.m. ET

This is Pennywise, the sewer clown from It who some people have decided is dating a gay icon—The Babadook.

Pennywise and his boyfriend, The Babadook are off on a date to get crepes and terrorize some kids.
kumi🐨⭐ @kumivenarts

Pennywise and his boyfriend, The Babadook are off on a date to get crepes and terrorize some kids.

A lot of people appear to be down with this.

Anyway, Pennywise is now a huge meme and here are some of the best tweets about him.

A whole lot of people made jokes about climbing down into that sewer.

Pennywise: I have nothing to offer you I just wanna kill and eat you lol Me:
Pennywise: I have nothing to offer you I just wanna kill and eat you lol Me:

Pennywise: "I have the stingray who killed Steve Irwin down here" ME:
Pennywise: "I have the stingray who killed Steve Irwin down here" ME:

Pennywise: Yo come down if you wanna die- Me:
Pennywise: Yo come down if you wanna die- Me:

Pennywise: there's Fenty Beauty down here Me:
Pennywise: there's Fenty Beauty down here Me:

Pennywise: i won't break your heart Me:
Pennywise: i won't break your heart Me:

pennywise (from the gutter) heya, would you like a- me: [i'm already in the sewer]
pennywise (from the gutter) heya, would you like a- me: [i'm already in the sewer]

pennywise: me: yeah kill me fam pennywise: hey are you ok?
pennywise: me: yeah kill me fam pennywise: hey are you ok?

This person imagined how Pennywise developed his ~killer~ dance moves.

this is what pennywise looked like in his bedroom practicing the dancing to scare the kids
this is what pennywise looked like in his bedroom practicing the dancing to scare the kids

is it worth IT? lemme work IT i put my thang down flip IT and reverse IT
is it worth IT? lemme work IT i put my thang down flip IT and reverse IT

When Pennywise hit you up with that "You up?" text
When Pennywise hit you up with that "You up?" text

pennywise gotta chill before I give him this pennypipe
pennywise gotta chill before I give him this pennypipe

Pennywise after he successfully terrorize and harm innocent children
Pennywise after he successfully terrorize and harm innocent children

Another person envisioned the clown "getting back on his bullshit."

pennywise getting back on his bullshit 27 years later
pennywise getting back on his bullshit 27 years later

And some people want to FTC?

the more i talk about IT the more i wanna fuck the clown
the more i talk about IT the more i wanna fuck the clown

Seeing IT at 40 vs 13's way different. At 13 I was scared of Pennywise. At 40 my maternal instinct kicked in and I want to fuck that clown.
Seeing IT at 40 vs 13's way different. At 13 I was scared of Pennywise. At 40 my maternal instinct kicked in and I want to fuck that clown.

I'm sexually attracted to the clown from it/want him to rip off my limbs and skull fuck me with them &amp; it's making me feel really basic tbh.
I'm sexually attracted to the clown from it/want him to rip off my limbs and skull fuck me with them &amp; it's making me feel really basic tbh.

after tonight's events of my visit to the cinema, conclusions suggest that i do in fact want to fuck the it clown
after tonight's events of my visit to the cinema, conclusions suggest that i do in fact want to fuck the it clown

Hm...

babyboomer: IT is terrifying, Pennywise haunts my dreams millennial: yas god send me down in that sewer 2 my misery. I wanna bang the clown
babyboomer: IT is terrifying, Pennywise haunts my dreams millennial: yas god send me down in that sewer 2 my misery. I wanna bang the clown

stephen king: this scary clown should scare 'em 1990: Pennywise is gonna give me nightmares 2017: I want Pennywise to FUCK me
stephen king: this scary clown should scare 'em 1990: Pennywise is gonna give me nightmares 2017: I want Pennywise to FUCK me

when pennywise hears that people think he’s hot
when pennywise hears that people think he’s hot

stan twitter: im gonna FUCK the IT clown me: u mean bill skarsgard right stan twitter: ye 😍😍,, as the IT clown 🤡💦… https://t.co/XQwp9SVo2X
stan twitter: im gonna FUCK the IT clown me: u mean bill skarsgard right stan twitter: ye 😍😍,, as the IT clown 🤡💦… https://t.co/XQwp9SVo2X

One person speculated as to how Stephen King might react to the news that some people are pretty into Pennywise.

stephen king when he found out millennials wanna fuck a killer clown he created initially for people to fear:
stephen king when he found out millennials wanna fuck a killer clown he created initially for people to fear:

i wonder if stephen king knows that people are attracted to pennywise
i wonder if stephen king knows that people are attracted to pennywise

ANYWAY.

Pennywise can get it 🤡🏃🏻💨 ┏┓ ┃┃╱╲ in this ┃╱╱╲╲ house we ╱╱╭╮╲╲ love &amp; ▔▏┗┛▕▔ support ╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲ Pennywise ╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲ ▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔
Pennywise can get it 🤡🏃🏻💨 ┏┓ ┃┃╱╲ in this ┃╱╱╲╲ house we ╱╱╭╮╲╲ love &amp; ▔▏┗┛▕▔ support ╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲ Pennywise ╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲ ▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔

I'm fucking exhausted from finding out about the sheer amount of people who want to fuck pennywise.
I'm fucking exhausted from finding out about the sheer amount of people who want to fuck pennywise.

we want from tryna run away from killer clowns in 2016 to ppl tryna fuck a pennywise the clown in 2017 ... worst ch… https://t.co/ZFBLIgGCdM
we want from tryna run away from killer clowns in 2016 to ppl tryna fuck a pennywise the clown in 2017 ... worst ch… https://t.co/ZFBLIgGCdM

This is your timeline, in 2017.

why is my tl full of "I want to fuck the child murdering clown from It" discourse
why is my tl full of "I want to fuck the child murdering clown from It" discourse

