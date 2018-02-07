Cheryl found out who Kylie Jenner is on Wednesday of this week.

Kara Della Valle, a 25-year-old from Canada, texted her mom Cheryl about Kylie Jenner's baby on Sunday. Kara only did so, she told BuzzFeed News, because she had previously explained the drama around the possible pregnancy to her mom. "I don't think she was listening," she said.

My mom...the only person who doesn’t know who Kylie Jenner is

She thinks Cheryl wasn't listening because she replied that she had no knowledge of this Kylie Jenner person. "I was like, 'Oh my God,'" Kara said of reading her mom's reaction to the birth news, in which she I don't know her 'd the insanely popular star. Kara found Cheryl's obliviousness "so pure."

Her mom told BuzzFeed News in an email on Wednesday that she had "just heard about the tweeter post."

"When she texted me I wasn’t sure who she was talking about," she said of the conversation they had on Sunday.

"It was late and I thought it was a girl she went to school with because she’s at the age where all her friends are getting married and having kids. I just thought it was another one."

Cheryl said that she only watches "crime shows and the Grammys," on television, along with her daughter's YouTube channel.