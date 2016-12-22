BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Husband Planned A Surprise For His Wife Before He Died

news / viral

A Husband Planned A Surprise For His Wife Before He Died

"I am waiting for you."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 22, 2016, at 3:47 p.m. ET

This is 17-year-old Marissa Mendez. Her grandfather, Richard Schultz, died in November. He was married to his wife Roberta for 41 years.

Marissa Mendez

Schultz arranged for this to be delivered to his longtime wife and best friend after he died. "He was worried how she would take it once he passed," Mendez told BuzzFeed News.

Marissa Mendez

"Hi Honey, I made sure our girls will always take care of you. Please let them love you and help you through this time," the note begins.

"Find happiness through our memories, our children, and our grandchildren. Don't cry for me, for I am waiting for you," it ends.

Mendez said her grandmother was so touched by the surprise, which she received four days after her husband's death.

"[She] thought that it was beautiful and she cried," Mendez said. "He chose the fruit basket because he knew she loves fruit."

When Mendez posted a photo of the surprise on Twitter everyone sobbed.

Marissa Mendez
ADVERTISEMENT

People couldn't handle it.

@c_vsqz
@Kendall_Mcln

Seriously, they were all drenched in tears.

@p_ANyTON @JantzenRobinson, @Kenz_Springer, @svalentino_, @KylaDMatthews

"Bless his soul," responded this Twitter user.

@Morena_Indi
ADVERTISEMENT

"What the fuck. This is so sad," another said.

@kooours

For this person, the feels were way too much.

@RissaClairexo @_pocaahhontaas why did you have me read this
Wävy @Shoota_britt

@RissaClairexo @_pocaahhontaas why did you have me read this

Reply Retweet Favorite

People were so moved.

@AquafarE

It had been around a month since Schultz died, and Mendez said that her grandmother is "heartbroken." "He was the best man in the world," she said.

Marissa Mendez
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT