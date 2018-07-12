You Can Ask Questions On Instagram Now. Lots Of People Don't Like It!

BuzzFeed News

Ask me a question!

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 12, 2018, at 12:41 p.m. ET

Instagram rolled out a new feature on Tuesday. Now people can ask and respond to questions on the platform, via a sticker. Since its launch, people have said that the new feature has cluttered stories on the platform:

Insta Story today be like.. ASK ME A QUESTION ASK ME A QUESTION ASK ME A QUESTION ASK ME A QUESTION ASK ME A QUESTION ASK ME A QUESTION ASK ME A QUESTION ASK ME A QUESTION ASK ME A QUESTION ASK ME A QUESTION
Zaifrul A. Zailan @zaifrulassiddiq

Users have been reporting that the new feature is dominating the content people are making about their lives:

Insta stories in a nutshell today: “Ask me a question” “Ask me a question” Food “Ask me a question” “Ask me a question” “Ask me a question” Selfie “Ask me a question” “Ask me a question” Picture of work/class “Ask me a question”
Typical Malaysian @TypicalMsian

To find the question sticker, just tap on the smiley sticker icon in the upper-right corner. If your app is updated, the option pops up next to the emoji slider and poll stickers:

Remy Smidt / BuzzFeed News

Leave the sticker as is, or provide your own ~spin~ on it.

Remy Smidt / BuzzFeed News
After posting the sticker to your story, see how people respond by tapping on the bottom-left corner (where you can also check out who is snooping on your life).

Remy Smidt / BuzzFeed News

Tap "see all" in the bottom-left corner to view ALL of the responses from ALL of your friends.

Remy Smidt / BuzzFeed News

Important to note: The poster WILL KNOW who is asking the question. This is not Formspring. You are NOT asking these questions with anonymity. One user seems to have been negatively impacted by not realizing this:

My dumbass thought these "Ask me a question" polls were anonymous so I'm all leaving "Let's fuck", "Send nudes", "Eat my ass", on COMPLETE STRANGERS polls BUT I just found out THEY'RE NOT!! 💀
Leo Kardashian @leo_kardashian

Anyway, I'm really popular so all of my friends asked me a bunch of stuff:

Remy Smidt / BuzzFeed News
To respond to the question, tap on it. It will pop up as a new story after you choose "share response."

Remy Smidt / BuzzFeed News

The inquirer's identity will not be ~revealed~ on your story. (BUT AGAIN, THE POSTER CAN SEE WHO IS ASKING EVERY QUESTION.)

Remy Smidt / BuzzFeed News

According to the platform, this new sticker is "a fun new way to start conversations with your friends so you can get to know each other better." (Julia and I are super close now.)

Not all people are finding this new feature "fun." Take this person who is offering money to those who choose not to participate in the new sticker option:

$20 to anyone who hasn’t posted “Ask me a question” on their Instagram story
Kaylin Hillegeist @kay_hill5

People are abandoning the platform altogether:

*opens instagram*
Raech(L) @raechelle_e

They hate it like they hate the heat!

if the heat doesn’t kill me the “ask me a question” posts on Instagram sure will
Skye Wellman @skye_nicolee

This person asked if everyone is "12 again."

I’m sorry are we 12 again with this ask me a question bs. Here’s a question for y’all why do you need so much attention
Ashley Long☪ @ashhweee

Sweet death.

If I ever post a “ask me a question” on insta feel free to hit me with your car
KYRA @kyradetriana

;(

Your MCM just wrote ‘Ask me a question’ on his insta story &amp; nobody asked anything
JAY0117 @_Jay0117

Instagram did not return BuzzFeed News' request for comment about the backlash to the new sticker.

RemySmidt/BuzzFeed News
