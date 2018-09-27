BuzzFeed News

Teens Showed Solidarity With Christine Blasey Ford As She Testified To Congress About Her Sexual Assault

Ford alleges that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while they were in high school.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on September 27, 2018, at 2:44 p.m. ET

Christine Blasey Ford delivered an emotional testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about her allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while they were in high school Thursday.

Outside of the hearing, people gathered to show support for Ford and for the Supreme Court nominee. An hour before the testimony began, there were roughly 200 people there.

Protests are growing — at least 200 are outside Dirksen Senate building, where Judge Kavanaugh and Dr Christine Blasey Ford are set to testify.
Ellison Barber @ellisonbarber

Protests are growing — at least 200 are outside Dirksen Senate building, where Judge Kavanaugh and Dr Christine Blasey Ford are set to testify. https://t.co/iMfFS7T1cu

People chanted about believing both Christine Blasey Ford and Anita Hill.

#ChristineBlaseyFord: This group just doubled in size. "We believe Christine Ford, we believe Anita Hill," they're chanting - now lining up to enter the Dirksen Senate building.
Alejandro Alvarez @aletweetsnews

#ChristineBlaseyFord: This group just doubled in size. “We believe Christine Ford, we believe Anita Hill,” they’re chanting - now lining up to enter the Dirksen Senate building. https://t.co/GBV2xOA60I

Women were there to support Kavanaugh too. This group assembled inside the Hart Senate Office Building. They wore shirts like “I Stand With Brett” and “Women for Kavanaugh.”

Supporters of the nominee also held a rally behind the Senate office buildings.

"We find it disgraceful when the left wants to use our pain to punish someone." Conservative women's groups are hosting a pro-kavanaugh rally behind senate office buildings. #Kavanaugh
Kellan Howell @kellanhowell

"We find it disgraceful when the left wants to use our pain to punish someone." Conservative women's groups are hosting a pro-kavanaugh rally behind senate office buildings. #Kavanaugh https://t.co/MI8K6wAWTO

In the afternoon, a group of people held up lettered signs that spelled out “#believe.”

RIGHT NOW: A protest outside the James M. Hanley U.S. Courthouse &amp; Federal Building calling to believe survivors in light of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's testimony.
Carolina Quixano @CQuixanoCNY

RIGHT NOW: A protest outside the James M. Hanley U.S. Courthouse &amp; Federal Building calling to believe survivors in light of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony. @CNYcentral https://t.co/AdxGc59bZv

This person held a red umbrella that said “Believe Women” on it.

Someone came prepared for the elements.
Caroline Simon @carolinesimon66

Someone came prepared for the elements.

These two women held up signs that read “Dear Survivors, we believe you.”

On the scene at the #KavanaughHearings today.
natalie gontcharova @natalie_nyc

On the scene at the #KavanaughHearings today.

These two teens, who go to Holton-Arms, the all-girls school Ford attended, took turns listening to the testimony. They were there “in support of our alumna.”

These Holton Arms seniors have been rotating in and out of the hearing, sharing one ticket, "in support of our alumna" #BlaseyFord #kavanaugh
Tara Palmeri @tarapalmeri

These Holton Arms seniors have been rotating in and out of the hearing, sharing one ticket, “in support of our alumna” #BlaseyFord #kavanaugh https://t.co/uFGDt6Yrjg

One teen, there with her three friends, wearing her Holton-Arms uniform, told a reporter, “We wanted her to know we support her and what she is doing is important.”

17yo woman in plaid uniform skirt &amp; grey Holton-Arms sweatshirt is sitting in audience in Kavanaugh hearing rm listening to Ford (a Holton alumna). Doesn't want her name used. "We wanted her to know we support her &amp; what she is doing is important," she tells me. Here w 3 friends
Julie Davis @juliehdavis

17yo woman in plaid uniform skirt &amp; grey Holton-Arms sweatshirt is sitting in audience in Kavanaugh hearing rm listening to Ford (a Holton alumna). Doesn't want her name used. "We wanted her to know we support her &amp; what she is doing is important," she tells me. Here w 3 friends

These students held hands inside the Senate building to show their support for Ford.

Holton Arms students are here in Hart in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. #BelieveSurvivors #WithdrawKavanaugh #KavanaughHearing
ilyse hogue @ilyseh

Holton Arms students are here in Hart in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. #BelieveSurvivors #WithdrawKavanaugh #KavanaughHearing https://t.co/mSDZPEzPfh

Women, wearing Holton-Arms shirts, also sang the high school’s anthem in the office building.

A group of women clad in shirts from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's High School of Holton-Arms sing the school anthem in the Hart Senate Office Building - Capitol Police are warning the group that this is "illegal activity."
Samantha-Jo Roth @SamanthaJoRoth

A group of women clad in shirts from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s High School of Holton-Arms sing the school anthem in the Hart Senate Office Building - Capitol Police are warning the group that this is “illegal activity.” https://t.co/wfDDpvtUB1

These people sat in Sen. Ted Cruz’s office. “She is risking everything to save our democracy,” this protester said.

We are watching Dr. Ford's testimony in Senator Ted Cruz's office to make sure his staff is watching it, too. Dr. Ford's stunning bravery needs to be heard by all. She is risking everything to save our democracy. #BelieveSurvivors #BelieveChristine
Ady Barkan🔥🌹 @AdyBarkan

We are watching Dr. Ford’s testimony in Senator Ted Cruz’s office to make sure his staff is watching it, too. Dr. Ford’s stunning bravery needs to be heard by all. She is risking everything to save our democracy. #BelieveSurvivors #BelieveChristine https://t.co/oD9UCpngls

And this man, standing alone, held up a cardboard sign, which read “I Stand With Her.”

I'm on Capitol Hill today covering protests against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, as he prepares to testify alongside Christine Blasey Ford, who's accused him of sexual assault. Follow me and @USATODAY for updates.
Caroline Simon @carolinesimon66

I’m on Capitol Hill today covering protests against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, as he prepares to testify alongside Christine Blasey Ford, who’s accused him of sexual assault. Follow me and @USATODAY for updates. https://t.co/bfZbF93ifN

