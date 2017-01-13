Someone Found An Old TV Show With A Con Man Named Trump Who Wanted To Build A Wall

He wears a white robe and says the world is ending.

This late-50's TV show called Trackdown , featured a character with the name Walter Trump in an episode called "End of the World."

The existence of the episode was confirmed by Snopes, which reported the episode aired in the show's first season in 1958. Actor Lawrence Dobkin portrayed Walter Trump.

The character's name is also confirmed on the episode's IMDB page.