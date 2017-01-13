BuzzFeed News

Someone Found An Old TV Show With A Con Man Named Trump Who Wanted To Build A Wall

He wears a white robe and says the world is ending.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on January 13, 2017, at 12:47 p.m. ET

This late-50's TV show called Trackdown, featured a character with the name Walter Trump in an episode called "End of the World."

youtube.com / Via YouTube user "Marcy Brafman"

The existence of the episode was confirmed by Snopes, which reported the episode aired in the show's first season in 1958. Actor Lawrence Dobkin portrayed Walter Trump.

The character's name is also confirmed on the episode's IMDB page.

In the episode, Walter Trump, a con man, spreads severe paranoia.

CBS

"The world will come to a flaming end at midnight, tonight. Without my help and knowledge every one of you will be dead," he says.

And the townspeople are...shook.

CBS

Ranger Hoby Gilman does not fall for the BS and he challenges the "prophet."

CBS

"Be careful son, I can sue you," Trump responds.

CBS

The ranger seeks help from town leadership, but fails. This judge says that they don't have the proof to arrest the fraudster. "It's funny how a big lie can make us all kids again," he says.

CBS
The town, scared, gathers to hear Trump's pitch. "The people were ready to believe. Like sheep they ran to the slaughterhouse. And waiting for them was the high priest of fraud," says the narrator.

CBS

Trump's remedy for the end of the world? Building a wall.

People on Twitter reacted to the character, drawing specific comparisons between fictional Trump and the real life president-elect.

"High priest of fraud" is a pretty great nickname, tbh.
Parker Molloy

"High priest of fraud" is a pretty great nickname, tbh.

Reply Retweet Favorite

It reminded this person of the presidential campaign.

@ParkerMolloy Yeah. This is the 2016 campaign.
Sasha Fox

@ParkerMolloy Yeah. This is the 2016 campaign.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Others noted moments in the TV show.

@ParkerMolloy The bit where he threatens to sue... OMG
Hong Kong Hermit

@ParkerMolloy The bit where he threatens to sue... OMG

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ParkerMolloy Holy shit...everything from the defence of Trump by the sheriff to the hero unable to get people to believe his warnings.
Alison in Wonderland

@ParkerMolloy Holy shit...everything from the defence of Trump by the sheriff to the hero unable to get people to believe his warnings.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some speculated that this was a message.

@ParkerMolloy @YouTube Do you think future time travellers came back and left us an important message here?
None2Smart

@ParkerMolloy @YouTube Do you think future time travellers came back and left us an important message here?

Reply Retweet Favorite

In the TV show, Trump doesn't escape unscathed. He's arrested by the ranger before he can flee.

CBS

Justice prevails.

CBS
