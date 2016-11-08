BuzzFeed News

Here Are Some Of The Best Voting Day Selfies You Sent BuzzFeed News

Our Instagram inbox has never looked so good.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 6:40 p.m. ET

BuzzFeed News asked for your voting day selfies, and man, did you guys deliver.

@emilypliske

Here are some of the highlights, but trust us, we loved them all!

Our DMs were flowing with pups participating in the democratic process. "I can't vote but my humans did!"

@garysworld

De-paw-cracy at work.

@laylacocogram

We received lots of heartfelt family pics. "Just rocked the vote with my 79-year-old grandmother! Proud to make history with her and our FIRST WOMAN PRESIDENT!"

@kimjaneill
AWWW!

http://@a.ngelicamae, @jordaneconnelly

Including mother-daughter selfies. "Me and mini-me out for a vote!"

@nicolecraig24

"Feeling some serious lady power today!"

@emilyesavage

And mother-son ones too!

@shani92012
There were many super-happy-this-election-is-over selfies.

@rubencooks

And absolutely fatigued selfies.

@crimealley

Others mentioned the importance of this election, like this woman, voting from Germany.

@slycookies

Or this woman, from Texas. "This election means a lot to me and my family," she said.

@flaw_leslie
Also, there was no shortage of friendship selfies.

@mariaklionsky

BFFs who vote together, stay together.

@tahnijae, @chels_wanco

For some, this was their first presidential election. Like this Georgia voter, CONGRATS!

@avatheamazing

And this one too!

@thekyraedwards
You are all SO.

http://@mai.mai.maile

Freaking.

@mrs_skellington_13

CUTE!

@choleborah

Thank you for sharing!

We're almost there.

