People Think This Boyfriend Is So Pure After He Accidentally Brought His Girlfriend A Vegetable Instead Of Flowers

"He looks so proud about it. Freaking adorable."

By Remy Smidt

Last updated on May 26, 2017, at 3:25 p.m. ET

Posted on May 26, 2017, at 1:44 p.m. ET

Meet Jailyn Hernandez, 19, and Jamarcus Guillory, 20. They live in Texas.

Jailyn Hernandez

Jailyn told BuzzFeed News that her boyfriend surprised her Monday with what he thought were flowers. "I was mad at him," she said. "It’s the only reason why he brought them."

Jailyn Hernandez

This is what he brought her.

“She was like, ‘This is lettuce,&#x27;&quot; Jamarcus told BuzzFeed News. “I was like, &#x27;Damn, I’m embarrassed.&#x27;”The boyfriend said that he works in a produce warehouse, and that he found what he thought were flowers unlabeled in a box.“I was like, &#x27;This is pretty cool.&#x27; I thought she was going to love it, man, and she just started laughing.”(OK, so it looks like this may actually be Redbor kale. We realize this; let&#x27;s move on.)
Jailyn Hernandez

“She was like, ‘This is lettuce,'" Jamarcus told BuzzFeed News. “I was like, 'Damn, I’m embarrassed.'”

The boyfriend said that he works in a produce warehouse, and that he found what he thought were flowers unlabeled in a box.

“I was like, 'This is pretty cool.' I thought she was going to love it, man, and she just started laughing.”

(OK, so it looks like this may actually be Redbor kale. We realize this; let's move on.)

Jailyn's mom, Patricia Cruz, called her daughter's boyfriend "a good guy" and loved his effort. “It was hilarious," she said. "I go, 'No, that’s lettuce.'”

Patricia Cruz
People on Twitter were pretty obsessed with it.

jay 🌹 @JayJailyn

My boyfriend brought me this thinking it was a flower but it's lettuce 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

"He looks so proud about it. Freaking adorable."

🔮 @daddyree27

@JayJailyn He looks so proud about it. Freaking adorable.

Pretty and useful, another person pointed out.

Kennedy Parker @indykp_17

@JayJailyn I prefer this. It's pretty looking. And i can eat it.

The mishap encouraged convos.

@JessMoyesxxx, @AlexHope7 / Via Twitter: @JayJailyn
@lynae_naeee, @sconeappthebeef / Via Twitter: @JayJailyn

"It happens," said this person who related to the situation.

Bustler $ @mcjuicce

@JayJailyn It happens 🤷🏽‍♂️

forehead mamí @mariahparkerxo

@JayJailyn Shiiiiiit I wish my mans would come home /w some lettuce like that 😪😪

And another person called the boyfriend "so innocent and pure."

soft n smol @_lizpereira_

@JayJailyn he's so innocent and pure keep him as long as you can

A keeper.

행복 @Juanito29434

@JayJailyn He a keeper

At least he tried.

🏌KUNG FU KENNY @Flyer_thanu2

@JayJailyn Lmao at least he was trying to be sweet

Jailyn said she's shocked by the massive response. “I mean, we thought it was funny, but I didn’t know it was this funny," she said.

Jamarcus said he's "going to do the best [he] can” to not bring Jailyn vegetables again.

Jaelyn Hernandez
