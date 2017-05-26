People Think This Boyfriend Is So Pure After He Accidentally Brought His Girlfriend A Vegetable Instead Of Flowers

Jailyn Hernandez

“She was like, ‘This is lettuce,'" Jamarcus told BuzzFeed News. “I was like, 'Damn, I’m embarrassed.'”

The boyfriend said that he works in a produce warehouse, and that he found what he thought were flowers unlabeled in a box.

“I was like, 'This is pretty cool.' I thought she was going to love it, man, and she just started laughing.”

(OK, so it looks like this may actually be Redbor kale. We realize this; let's move on.)