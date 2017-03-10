BuzzFeed News

This Corgi Went To A Museum For His Third Birthday And He Looked Very Happy

Small dog, big city.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on March 10, 2017, at 12:37 p.m. ET

Meet Anakin Dogwalker or Ani. This is him on his birthday in Times Square. Look at how doe-eyed and eager he is, as if he can conquer anything.

On Wednesday he had a big day out in the Big Apple to celebrate turning three.

Ryan Rodriguez

He went to MoMA, the Museum of Modern Art.

Took Ani to MoMA for his 3rd birthday and he was the happiest dog alive✨

Ryan Rodriguez, 20, told BuzzFeed News that Ani is the "full-time therapy service dog" of his girlfriend, Samantha Aleman.

So, the doggo was allowed to admire the art, "as long as he behaved," said Rodriguez.

Ryan Rodriguez

"MOMA does not allow dogs or other animals in the Museum, unless the visitor identifies the animal as a service or support animal," a spokeswoman for MOMA told BuzzFeed News.

Ani's favorite work, said Rodriguez, was "OOF" by Edward Ruscha, "Because he thought it said 'woof' and he related to that," he said.

Ryan Rodriguez

"He was very comfortable and happy the entire time," said Rodriguez. "Other artgoers stopped to take photos or give him a couple pats and he enjoyed meeting all the random people who came to give him attention."

Ryan Rodriguez

People were pretty obsessed with the celebration.

@ryanstachio THIS IS SO FUCKING CUTE

@kitisfab @ryanstachio what a little burrito

But, not everyone thought that it was the best idea.

After the MoMA, Ani went to Central Park. At the park, he became friends with this Shiba Inu named Hachi.

Ryan Rodriguez

Then Ani visited a Disney Store, where he was gifted this ~special~ birthday pin.

We went to Times Square and the @DisneyStore gave him a Button to add to the Magic🐭

All around, this doggo had an iconic birthday.

Ryan Rodriguez

Happy belated, Ani!

Ryan Rodriguez

I hope all of your birthday wishes come true.

