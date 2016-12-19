These Parents Threw A Lit "Divorce Party" To Make Their Split Less Awkward

Michelle Mahoney and her ex-husband Jeff Becerra were married for more than 20 years. Here they are with their two daughters Rylie, 20, and Emma, 18.

On Saturday, the day their divorce was finalized, the California-based pair threw a party with catered food, drinking, and dancing.

On Saturday, the day their divorce was finalized, the California-based pair threw a party with catered food, drinking, and dancing.

"I was with my ex for 24 years and we know how to throw a great party," Mahoney told BuzzFeed News.

They organized the bash, in part, to dispel potential discomfort for family and friends and "to help them understand we are the same people, that there should be no awkwardness," Mahoney said.

"We wanted to divide what we had built together fairly and to keep family first. We felt that we did that and we felt that was a reason to celebrate," she said.