People Are Making Jokes In Response To These Tweets About "Not Wanting Daughters" Because Of Halloween

This tweet from Sam Sobah, a 20-year-old from Michigan, went massively viral. "I tweeted it because I’m sick of college guys being so hypocritical," Sobah told BuzzFeed News.

"A girl gets slut shamed for dressing up for Halloween but boys can do drugs and sleep with people left and right and no one blinks an eye," she said.

"If a girl wants to dress sexy it’s nobody’s business but her own."