BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Making Jokes In Response To These Tweets About "Not Wanting Daughters" Because Of Halloween

news

People Are Making Jokes In Response To These Tweets About "Not Wanting Daughters" Because Of Halloween

"If a girl wants to dress sexy it’s nobody’s business but her own."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 31, 2017, at 2:52 p.m. ET

It's Halloween! The holiday apparently makes some people wary of "having daughters," and they're sharing that feeling on Twitter.

Twitter

COOL STORY BRO.

Twitter

*desperately crying emojis.*

Thanks a lot, HALLOWEEN.

ADVERTISEMENT

This tweet about wanting a daughterless family has been liked almost 100,000 times.

A lot of people were not into the tweet genre, and just wanted those tweeting to "shutttt theeeee fuckkkk uppppp." "Just shut up lmao," this tweet concluded.

shutttt theeeee fuckkkk uppppp boys be so fucking annoying talking about how they don't want daughters on halloween. just shut up lmao
hales @haleybrowntown

shutttt theeeee fuckkkk uppppp boys be so fucking annoying talking about how they don't want daughters on halloween. just shut up lmao

Reply Retweet Favorite
To those stating, "halloween makes me not want to have a daughter".. for the sake of girls everywhere, I hope you d… https://t.co/pXIupeJJEp
TT @nososoccer181

To those stating, "halloween makes me not want to have a daughter".. for the sake of girls everywhere, I hope you d… https://t.co/pXIupeJJEp

Reply Retweet Favorite
Halloween may be a yearly reminder about how much u don’t want a daughter but every day is a daily reminder abt how much I don’t want a son
val @vaalllyt

Halloween may be a yearly reminder about how much u don’t want a daughter but every day is a daily reminder abt how much I don’t want a son

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"Chad."

“Halloween makes me not want to have daughters” ya like ur daughter would want your slut shaming emotionally abusive ass as a father, Chad
midnight pumpkin @erinrouxx

“Halloween makes me not want to have daughters” ya like ur daughter would want your slut shaming emotionally abusive ass as a father, Chad

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Jake."

"Halloween makes me not wanna have daughters" ya ok I'm sure your mom's really proud of you throwing your body off… https://t.co/s9bNsY19N9
Kaitlyn Mack @KaitlynMack3

"Halloween makes me not wanna have daughters" ya ok I'm sure your mom's really proud of you throwing your body off… https://t.co/s9bNsY19N9

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Josh."

"halloween makes me not wanna have daughters" ya &amp; im sure ur mom would be so proud of u snorting coke in the basement of house parties Josh
steamed clams @samsobah

"halloween makes me not wanna have daughters" ya &amp; im sure ur mom would be so proud of u snorting coke in the basement of house parties Josh

Reply Retweet Favorite

This tweet from Sam Sobah, a 20-year-old from Michigan, went massively viral. "I tweeted it because I’m sick of college guys being so hypocritical," Sobah told BuzzFeed News.

"A girl gets slut shamed for dressing up for Halloween but boys can do drugs and sleep with people left and right and no one blinks an eye," she said.

"If a girl wants to dress sexy it’s nobody’s business but her own."

Sick of seeing all these Halloween makes me hope I have boys tweets. Don't slut shame your unborn daughter you fucks
Noah Schwartz @nschwartzy69

Sick of seeing all these Halloween makes me hope I have boys tweets. Don't slut shame your unborn daughter you fucks

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"FIRST OF ALL."

College guys: "Halloween is the reason why I never want a daughter" FIRST OF ALL
Brenna @Bgost872

College guys: "Halloween is the reason why I never want a daughter" FIRST OF ALL

Reply Retweet Favorite

First of all.

"Halloween makes me pray that I never have a daughter" First of all, the phrase "send nudes" is at the top of your vocab
Joy to the World @JoyKuhlo

"Halloween makes me pray that I never have a daughter" First of all, the phrase "send nudes" is at the top of your vocab

Reply Retweet Favorite

First of all.

*boy tweets* “halloween reminds me i never ever want a daughter” FIRST OF ALL, u have oldrowradchicks post notifications on
hann🤖 @lilmissinyellow

*boy tweets* “halloween reminds me i never ever want a daughter” FIRST OF ALL, u have oldrowradchicks post notifications on

Reply Retweet Favorite
venn diagram of "halloween reminds me how i never want a daughter" boys &amp; boys with barstoolsmokeshows post notifications on is a circle
sheldyn schindler ❁ @s_schindler21

venn diagram of "halloween reminds me how i never want a daughter" boys &amp; boys with barstoolsmokeshows post notifications on is a circle

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
boys that say “I hope I don’t have daughters” because of Halloween are the same boys that grabbed my ass after I told them I have a bf🙂
Jordan Hinz @JordanRaeHinz

boys that say “I hope I don’t have daughters” because of Halloween are the same boys that grabbed my ass after I told them I have a bf🙂

Reply Retweet Favorite
"Omg Halloween is a reminder to NEVER have a daughter omfg!!!" - a guy that sends mass dick pics and "wyd" at 2am
putt🔮 @puttdaprophet

"Omg Halloween is a reminder to NEVER have a daughter omfg!!!" - a guy that sends mass dick pics and "wyd" at 2am

Reply Retweet Favorite
all the boys tweeting about how “halloween makes them hope they never have daughters” are the ones who dm slide begging “to smash”
megs ⚡️ @_megannfordd_

all the boys tweeting about how “halloween makes them hope they never have daughters” are the ones who dm slide begging “to smash”

Reply Retweet Favorite
ma ur mcm tweeted "halloween makes me not want to have a daughter" LMFAOOOOOOO he ain't get invited to any parties he angry.
spooky tweeterman🦇 @__JonathanJay

ma ur mcm tweeted "halloween makes me not want to have a daughter" LMFAOOOOOOO he ain't get invited to any parties he angry.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Anyway, hope you all eat a ton of free candy today!

halloween makes me realise that i don't want to ever have a daughter... or a son... all this candy will forever be mine and only mine
rafi @KevinDurantLame

halloween makes me realise that i don't want to ever have a daughter... or a son... all this candy will forever be mine and only mine

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT