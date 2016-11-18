Neil DeGrasse Tyson Tweeted About Grabbing Trump's Crotch
"To get his attention."
Neil deGrasse Tyson's tweets are often every bit as magical as his soothsaying dialogue about ~science stuff,~ like this one about the full moon, "across all Earth's lands."
On Friday, the astrophysicist sent out a tweet that detailed what he'll do before discussing science with Trump.
The tweet, in which Tyson says he will "grab his crotch," is in obvious reference to the leaked Access Hollywood tape.
In the recording, the president-elect says the now infamous phrase "Grab them by the pussy."
In response to the tweet, people are like....
Others weren't happy: One person called the tweet "crude and not humorous."
This isn't the first time Tyson has tweeted about Trump. Tyson, who is a New Yorker too, pointed out the president-elect's lack of popularity in their hometown the day after the election.
-
