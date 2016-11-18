BuzzFeed News

Neil DeGrasse Tyson Tweeted About Grabbing Trump's Crotch

"To get his attention."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on November 18, 2016, at 2:48 p.m. ET

Neil deGrasse Tyson's tweets are often every bit as magical as his soothsaying dialogue about ~science stuff,~ like this one about the full moon, "across all Earth's lands."

Full Moon this eve, across all Earth's lands. Rising gently in the east, as the curtain of twilight descends.
Neil deGrasse Tyson @neiltyson

On Friday, the astrophysicist sent out a tweet that detailed what he'll do before discussing science with Trump.

When I meet President Trump, I may first grab his crotch -- to get his attention -- then discuss Science with him.
Neil deGrasse Tyson @neiltyson

The tweet, in which Tyson says he will "grab his crotch," is in obvious reference to the leaked Access Hollywood tape.

In the recording, the president-elect says the now infamous phrase "Grab them by the pussy."

In response to the tweet, people are like....

@neiltyson
Akilah Hughes @AkilahObviously

.@neiltyson
Matthew D'Ambrosio™ @drmattdambrosio

Others weren't happy: One person called the tweet "crude and not humorous."

@neiltyson why are liberals so infantile? Your remark was crude and not humorous. I doubt you will meet #PresidentTrump until you grow up.
Doug L. Hoffman @ResilientEarth

This isn't the first time Tyson has tweeted about Trump. Tyson, who is a New Yorker too, pointed out the president-elect's lack of popularity in their hometown the day after the election.

FYI: Manhattan, where people know Trump best (he's lived, worked, &amp; played there most of his life), gave him 10% of the vote.
Neil deGrasse Tyson @neiltyson

