These Seven Best Friends Saw "Girls Trip" On Their Girls Trip And It's So Perfect

"We are shook."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on July 25, 2017, at 11:51 a.m. ET

Meet 18-year-old Tori and her mom, Charlie Bigbee. They live in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Tori Bigbie

Charlie told BuzzFeed News that she and her six best friends from college reunite on a trip every other year. This past week, the friends of 35 years spent four days in New Orleans.

Tori Bigbie

"I’ve met all the ladies before," daughter Tori told BuzzFeed News. "They came over a few years ago and they were just a ball of fun."

This year, the best friends planned to see Girls Trip in New Orleans, after they discovered that their trip coincided with the movie's release.

It was a pretty perfect coincidence considering that Girls Trip is about a group of college friends — played by actors Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish, and Queen Latifah— who travel to that very city.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Girls Trip/Giphy / Via giphy.com
“The funny thing about it — [the trip] wasn’t planned for the movie. It just happened to fall in place like that," Charlie said.

One friend even bought the group Girls Trip-inspired wigs for their big night. “We loved it," Charlie said of the movie. "We had a great time. It was fun."

Charlie Bigbee

Tori tweeted about her mom's night out and the pics went super viral. "Super obsessed with my mom & her friends sorrrrryyyyyy," she wrote.

Super obsessed with my mom &amp; her friends sorrrrryyyyyy
Vitamin T 🍒 @bigbeeeee_

Super obsessed with my mom &amp; her friends sorrrrryyyyyy

Charlie said that the group felt ~popular~ even before her daughter's tweet. "We really felt famous even before we knew about the social media," Charlie said.

Charlie Bigbee
While they were out, she said that strangers were stopping them for photos. "It was hilarious. It really was," she said.

Charlie Bigbee

Charlie found the internet attention incredibly funny. "Here we are — women in our fifties — and we're laughing because we don’t have a clue we are going viral," she said. She texted her daughter about her viral fame, "Please save or send me the Twitter thing! We are shook."

My mom's reaction to everything 😂😂😂
Vitamin T 🍒 @bigbeeeee_

My mom's reaction to everything 😂😂😂

On Twitter, one person even mistook the friend group for the cast.

@bigbeeeee_ @bombblackgirlss Im sorry but i thought it was those girls in the movie girls trip 😅
RA£™ 🤾🏽‍♂️ @Rae2k17_

@bigbeeeee_ @bombblackgirlss Im sorry but i thought it was those girls in the movie girls trip 😅

"The kind of friendships I need," wrote another.

@bigbeeeee_ the kind of friendships I need
mckizzel @M_LynnPeffer

@bigbeeeee_ the kind of friendships I need

@bigbeeeee_ On opening night, too!!! Too cute💓💓
raquel lillith🍒 @cutefatbitch00

@bigbeeeee_ On opening night, too!!! Too cute💓💓

@bigbeeeee_ @kofisiriboe Ayyyyeeeee! So DOPE! #FlossyPosse 🙅🏾
Talonda Rochelle @MsFoxii_Brown

@bigbeeeee_ @kofisiriboe Ayyyyeeeee! So DOPE! #FlossyPosse 🙅🏾

One person even reported bumping into the best friends at the airport. "They are amazing and so nice!!!!" she tweeted.

@bigbeeeee_ I just met in the airport. They are amazing and so nice!!!!
baldie @MlSSMYAA

@bigbeeeee_ I just met in the airport. They are amazing and so nice!!!!

@bigbeeeee_ @forevergxld i work at the theatres your mama and her friends came to😂 they sooo cool son.
spice @overd0sexo_

@bigbeeeee_ @forevergxld i work at the theatres your mama and her friends came to😂 they sooo cool son.

The friends are already planning their next trip — destination: Jamaica.

Tori Bigbee

And they are definitely wearing the wigs again — but next time with matching bathing suits. "Now that’s our trademark," Charlie said. "Now every time we take a trip we will have to wear those wigs. This is going to be the new thing now."

Tori Bigbee
