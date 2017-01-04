BuzzFeed News

Bernie Sanders Brought A Trump Tweet Board To A Debate On Health Care

Bernie Sanders Brought A Trump Tweet Board To A Debate On Health Care

People knew what to do with it.

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

Posted on January 4, 2017

On Wednesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders challenged the Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act during a debate on the resolution.

CSPAN / Via c-span.org

"You don't destroy a house, without having another house in which people to live," he said.

"You don't throw throw 30 million people off of health care without having a plan to provide health care to those people," he added.

Sanders brought with him a GIANT board of a tweet that President-elect Donald Trump wrote during his campaign.

earlier today, sen. ted cruz chuckled when i walked past him carrying this poster.
mike casca @cascamike

Sanders pointed out that the president-elect promised in May not to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. The senator urged him to fulfill that promise.

I was the first &amp; only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare &amp; Medicaid. Huckabee copied me.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Obviously, the internet immediately took advantage of the prop. Cecil and Harambe were photoshopped on to it.

bernie continues to speak truth to power
David Mack @davidmackau

bernie continues to speak truth to power

As were so many other things.

Bernie Sanders teaching everyone a valuable lesson
Gavin Somers @gaviiins

Bernie Sanders teaching everyone a valuable lesson

People didn't stop.

Four Pins @Four_Pins

Seriously.

This chart Bernie brought to the Senate floor is wild.
Maggie Serota 🎅🏻 @maggieserota

This chart Bernie brought to the Senate floor is wild.

Others replaced the Trump tweet with more tweets.

L.A.S @SartoriallyInc

.@paleofuture
Hellscape Legoman @HapaxLegoman

.@paleofuture

Bernie is still working hard in the Senate, talking about the important issues
maple cocaine @historyinflicks

Bernie is still working hard in the Senate, talking about the important issues

One person simply replaced it with more material from the president-elect's Twitter account.

@poopcutie

"Do this one next plz," @poopcutie urged.

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog &amp; will do it again--just watch. He can do much better!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog &amp; will do it again--just watch. He can do much better!

