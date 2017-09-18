This Is What The Parents Said About Their Child Who Was Shot And Killed By A Campus Police Officer

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday that Schultz — the campus Pride Alliance's president — was allegedly carrying a knife outside a dormitory and "would not comply with the officers’ commands."

"Schultz continued to advance on the officers with the knife," the statement read. An officer then fired, according to the statement released Sunday. Schultz died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

On Monday, the GBI released a new statement to BuzzFeed News clarifying that "one multi-purpose tool that contained a knife" and "no firearms" were recovered from the scene

GBI also revealed Monday that it was Schultz who called the Georgia Tech Police "alerting them of a suspicious person on campus" who may have had a gun.

"In the call, Shultz describes the person as a white male, with long blonde hair, white t-shirt & blue jeans who is possibly intoxicated, holding a knife and possibly armed with a gun on his hip," the agency said.