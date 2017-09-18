BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Is What The Parents Said About Their Child Who Was Shot And Killed By A Campus Police Officer

news

This Is What The Parents Said About Their Child Who Was Shot And Killed By A Campus Police Officer

Scout Schultz was carrying a folded multipurpose tool — not a knife, as police initially said. It was also revealed Monday that it was Schultz who called 911, reporting a person possibly with a gun.

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on September 18, 2017, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Posted on September 18, 2017, at 2:25 p.m. ET

The lawyer representing the parents of the Georgia Tech student who was fatally shot by campus police this weekend contradicted official reports in a news conference on Monday, saying the 21-year-old didn't have a knife in their hand but a small multipurpose tool.

Georgia Tech Pride Alliance / Via pride.gatech.edu

The attorney, L. Chris Stewart, showed an image of the tool Scout Schultz was holding, saying the knife portion was still folded into the closed position during their interaction with officers. "This is what Scout had — the knife wasn't even open," Stewart said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday that Schultz — the campus Pride Alliance&#x27;s president — was allegedly carrying a knife outside a dormitory and &quot;would not comply with the officers’ commands.&quot;&quot;Schultz continued to advance on the officers with the knife,&quot; the statement read. An officer then fired, according to the statement released Sunday. Schultz died at Grady Memorial Hospital.On Monday, the GBI released a new statement to BuzzFeed News clarifying that &quot;one multi-purpose tool that contained a knife&quot; and &quot;no firearms&quot; were recovered from the sceneGBI also revealed Monday that it was Schultz who called the Georgia Tech Police &quot;alerting them of a suspicious person on campus&quot; who may have had a gun.&quot;In the call, Shultz describes the person as a white male, with long blonde hair, white t-shirt &amp; blue jeans who is possibly intoxicated, holding a knife and possibly armed with a gun on his hip,&quot; the agency said.
Fox 5 Atlanta / Via fox5atlanta.com

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday that Schultz — the campus Pride Alliance's president — was allegedly carrying a knife outside a dormitory and "would not comply with the officers’ commands."

"Schultz continued to advance on the officers with the knife," the statement read. An officer then fired, according to the statement released Sunday. Schultz died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

On Monday, the GBI released a new statement to BuzzFeed News clarifying that "one multi-purpose tool that contained a knife" and "no firearms" were recovered from the scene

GBI also revealed Monday that it was Schultz who called the Georgia Tech Police "alerting them of a suspicious person on campus" who may have had a gun.

"In the call, Shultz describes the person as a white male, with long blonde hair, white t-shirt & blue jeans who is possibly intoxicated, holding a knife and possibly armed with a gun on his hip," the agency said.

Schultz's parents directly addressed the officer at the news conference. “Why did you have to shoot?" the student's father, Bill Schultz, asked.

Ga Tech Family attorney says Scout had multipurpose tool not a "knife" as reported by police @FOX5Atlanta #fox5atl
Deidra Dukes @DeidraDukesFOX5

Ga Tech Family attorney says Scout had multipurpose tool not a "knife" as reported by police @FOX5Atlanta #fox5atl

Reply Retweet Favorite

"That’s the question," he continued. "I mean — that’s the only question that matters right now. Why did you kill my son?” the father added.

The attorney said that the family plans to file a civil suit and that there were "two failures" — the officer who decided to open fire, and Georgia Tech's not providing its officers with tasers. He called the latter "insane."

Stewart described the shooting as "senseless."

“What was Scout doing that day?" the attorney said. "Standing there. Disoriented. Having a mental breakdown, and was shot from 20 feet away."

Stewart said that the officers who did not use lethal force during the incident responded properly. "But one officer did not do their job," Stewart said. “One officer, though there were five out there, decided to shoot Scout in the heart."

Stewart said that the student "battled with depression in the past."

Scout was a fourth-year student at the university. Scout's mother, Lynne Schultz, spoke about her child's "great grades," and described them as "caring."

"Scout stood up for what they believed in," she said. (Scout used "they/them" pronouns.) "This is a really big loss for a lot of people."

Scout's father called Scout the "greatest kid."

"I just cried reading all the posts on his Facebook page, of all the people on campus who loved, and respected, and adored Scout," the student's father said.

Two apparent videos emerged of the incident. One shows Schultz slowly walking toward the officers before they were shot. (Warning: The following videos may be disturbing to some people.)

video-player.buzzfeed.com
ADVERTISEMENT

In another video, the shooting was obscured by trees.

video-player.buzzfeed.com

"Come on, man, drop the knife," one officer orders at the beginning of the second video that appears to show the shooting. "Come on, let's drop it," another officer echoes.

"Shoot me!" someone who appears to be Schultz responds. The officers continue to order the student to drop the knife. "Nobody wants to hurt you, man," an officer says.

Near the end of the footage, an officer again demands: "Drop it!" apparently at the same time a shot is fired at Schultz.

The GBI said that the outcome of its independent investigation will be reviewed by the district attorney's office.

CORRECTION

Scout Schultz was president of Georgia Tech's Pride Alliance chapter; a previous version of this story misspelled the organization's name.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT