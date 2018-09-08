George Zimmerman Allegedly Attacked Beyoncé In Text Messages During Filming For The Trayvon Martin Documentary

George Zimmerman allegedly blasted Beyoncé and Jay-Z in crude text messages after being contacted by production staff for the documentary series about Trayvon Martin that the rapper helped create.



"Oh yea and tell Jay-Z he's a bitch and his wife is a broke whore," read a screenshot of a message purportedly from Zimmerman that was obtained by BuzzFeed News.

Jay-Z executive-produced the six-part documentary series Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story about Zimmerman's 2012 fatal shooting of the young black teenager. The following year, Zimmerman was acquitted of second-degree murder and manslaughter charges, after he argued that he had acted in self-defense.

A source close to the production told BuzzFeed News that the texts, first published in The Blast on Friday, were legitimate and sent in December 2017. The texts will appear in the finale of the series about Martin on Monday, the source said.



“If I see either of them in my life, they’ll find themselves inside a 13-foot gator," read another message published by The Blast purportedly from Zimmerman.

Zimmerman's lawyer, Zahra Umansky, told BuzzFeed News on Saturday she had no comment.