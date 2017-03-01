BuzzFeed News

This Student's Tweet Perfectly Sums Up Why Group Projects Are The Absolute Worst

"The bane of my life."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on March 1, 2017, at 11:06 a.m. ET

This is Alexander King-Jervis, a 19-year-old student at San Diego State University. He told BuzzFeed News that he typically doesn't like group projects.

Alexander King-Jervis

This is one of his group partners in his business class, Meg Davies, 20. She called group work "the bane of [her] life."

Meg Davies

The two students are tasked with coming up with a ~new~ product. King-Jervis messaged Meg an idea that he thought was perfect. "I was dead excited thinking we had the first bit of the assignment done," he said. Not so:

So many people really related to Davies's tweet.

@meggdav_ HAHAHAHAHAHAHA 😂😂 fucking group work
Nathan @NegativeUK

@meggdav_ HAHAHAHAHAHAHA 😂😂 fucking group work

Same.

@_elysha @meggdav_ ma life rn btw
Tessa @tessahami

@_elysha @meggdav_ ma life rn btw

The struggles.

@meggdav_ @chloe_baugh group struggles
Kate @katedaviesss

@meggdav_ @chloe_baugh group struggles

"I wasn't fazed by it being a scooter. I just thought 'oh yeah lol,'" said King-Jervis.

Davies said that the message "irritated [her]" and that she found it funny.

She does not have much hope for the project. "We've bounced ideas around of electric sidewalks that can get you to walk 70 mph to stop traffic jams and basically some kind of Uber, but where your Uber driver stays with you all night, basically the worst ideas ever," she said.

As for King-Jervis, after the ~scooter~ revelation, he went on to think of some other possible products, including "a pizza cutter with a light for cutting at midnight" and "a scented nose ring."

Alexander King-Jervis
