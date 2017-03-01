This Student's Tweet Perfectly Sums Up Why Group Projects Are The Absolute Worst

This is Alexander King-Jervis, a 19-year-old student at San Diego State University. He told BuzzFeed News that he typically doesn't like group projects.

This is one of his group partners in his business class, Meg Davies, 20. She called group work "the bane of [her] life."

The two students are tasked with coming up with a ~new~ product. King-Jervis messaged Meg an idea that he thought was perfect. "I was dead excited thinking we had the first bit of the assignment done," he said. Not so:

"I wasn't fazed by it being a scooter. I just thought 'oh yeah lol,'" said King-Jervis.

Davies said that the message "irritated [her]" and that she found it funny.

She does not have much hope for the project. "We've bounced ideas around of electric sidewalks that can get you to walk 70 mph to stop traffic jams and basically some kind of Uber, but where your Uber driver stays with you all night, basically the worst ideas ever," she said.