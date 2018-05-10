A Fox Host Apologized After A Guest Said Torture Worked On "Songbird" John McCain

McCain, a former prisoner of war, is a strong opponent of torture. Fox Business host Charles Payne says he didn't hear the controversial comment.

A Fox Business host apologized to Sen. John McCain on Thursday after a guest said torture had worked on the "songbird" former prisoner of war.

A spokesperson for Fox Business told BuzzFeed News Friday morning that McInerney will not be booked again.

Host Charles Payne and retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney were discussing McCain's opposition to President Trump's CIA director nominee, Gina Haspel, due to her role in the agency's post-9/11 torture program.

"Should they be evaluating this nominee on her feelings, or based strictly on the facts and her commitment not to use it anymore because it's no longer legal for us?" Payne asked.

“She can't use it anymore because we've determined, the Congress, that it's not legal," said the retired general.

"The fact is— John McCain. It worked on John," he continued. "That’s why they call him ‘Songbird John.’”

“The fact is those methods can work, and they are effective, as former vice president Cheney said. And if we have to use them to save a million American lives, we will do whatever we have to," McInerney said.

"Sir, thank you very, very much," said Payne, wrapping the segment without acknowledging the slander.