Tom Brady's Missing Jerseys Have Been Found

"A credentialed member of the international media" had the jerseys.

Two of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jerseys have been found, according to a statement tweeted on Monday by an NFL spokesperson.

The statement said that a number of different groups, including the FBI, helped to recover the missing jersey from the Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons, along with another missing jersey of Brady's from 2015's Super Bowl.

The NFL did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.