People Are Freaking Out About This Teen's Foot That Was Punctured By A Phone Charger "Threw up in my mouth when I saw this." Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Julia Pechar is an 18-year-old high school senior from Nebraska. She stepped on her phone charger Tuesday evening and one of the prongs went straight into her foot. Julia Pechar

The incident occurred in her bedroom, which was a little messy at the time. Julia Pechar

"So, I was laying in my bed watching Netflix and I heard my microwave go off. I was cooking popcorn," Pechar told BuzzFeed News. "I got so excited that I literally jumped off of my bed. I landed right on the charger."

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH! Julia Pechar

ADVERTISEMENT

No. Julia Pechar

"Right before I screamed for my mom to come rip it out of me, I crawled to my phone to take a picture," she said. It wasn't a clean entry, either. "For all of the people demanding blood, yes, it did bleed...a lot. It still is."

Evidence of the appalling puncture has been shared thousands of times. when your room is this messy, you have to accept the consequences of not being able to see where you step

People are honestly disgusted. @JEWL_ia threw up in my mouth when I saw this

ADVERTISEMENT

@JEWL_ia

Because, what? @JEWL_ia

This person thought that she "should've checked if it would charge like that." I wanna know what happened when you pulled it out.... or dude you should've checked if it would charge like that. T… https://t.co/c57e79EvYB

And lots of people called out the teen's room for being absurdly cluttered. Some zeroed in on specific objects as evidence of the mess, like this Christmas tree. @JEWL_ia it's February.

ADVERTISEMENT

And many people didn't feel bad for her. @JEWL_ia

You deserve it https://t.co/xtcGlAGmsi

The teen stayed up late with her mom, laughing at the internet's response to her pronged foot. According to Pechar, some people are attracted to the injury. "I have a lot of people with foot fetishes asking me for pictures and thanking me for posting pictures of my feet, that kinda freaks me out," she said. "It's really creepy, but also funny, so it's all good." BTW, the teen does not plan to clean her room. However, she might shift things around to make a clearer path for travel.

Here's a pic of the teen at school on Wednesday—she has an elevator pass. Julia Pechar

She will be going to the doctor after school.