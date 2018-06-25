"hi guys. i'm so sorry that it's taken so long for me to tweet these tweets. i've been thinking. working. i didn't wanna say dumb shit. i'm fucking nervous. but hi. i love you. and i'm an idiot, and i'm sorry," the YouTuber wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"my intentions with Tanacon were incredibly pure & i truly thought that i had everything on lock. i was told a lot that didn't end up happening," she continued. "i was truly under the impression that we were selling to capacity & took it as far as speaking with several ppl very high up at marriott."

"but to be real- i didn't expect that many people to show up outside. which in hindsight was dumb as fuck," she said. "it was the same days as vidcon and i should've prepared better. regardless of if people were telling me different, tanacon is attached to ME. and i take full responsibility."

She added that refunds will be issued, and told those who traveled for the event to reach out to her personally for further compensation.

"REFUNDS will be issued, even if i write the check out of my own pocket," she tweeted Sunday. "merch will be sent to ticket buyers, if anyone travelled far feel free to email tanamongeauyt@gmail.com to discuss compensation, from me personally."

But fans like Walghren aren't entirely convinced they will see a refund.

"Tana herself keeps tweeting about a refund, but I haven't received anything," the 18-year-old told BuzzFeed News. "I personally don’t know if i believe her after the whole convention disaster."