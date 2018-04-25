BuzzFeed News

People Are Sharing Bloody Selfie Pics After This Woman Wrote The Best Makeup Review Of All Time After A Car Accident

"Girl, when you find a good product, you have to share the info."

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

Posted on April 25, 2018, at 12:26 p.m. ET

Shelby Pagan, 25, is an ER nurse. She lives in Boston.

Roughly nine months ago she got into a car accident, but she has made a full recovery.

"I’m a very lucky woman!" she told BuzzFeed News in an email.

She took the selfie following the accident for her mom and the police.

"I took a selfie after my accident to send to my mother who was worried and in case police would need it for evidence in the future," Pagan said.

"A few days later I shared it to Instagram to tell my story and everyone kept commenting how good my makeup looked despite the accident," she said. "So I decided to give credit where it’s due and write the review on Kat Von D's website."

@guadalahari / Via Twitter: @guadalahari
Here's the five-star review she wrote under "Bluntredhead." She called the eyeliner "truly amazing," providing a detailed account of how it survived the car accident — and her tears.

@guadalahari / Via Twitter: @guadalahari

"As a nurse, I work 12-hour shifts and am willing to pay more for makeup that lasts and works," said Pagan. "So I wanted to share that this makeup is no joke for other people looking for quality products like me."

@guadalahari / Via Twitter: @guadalahari

A shopper, in search of some new eyeliner, spotted the review and could not handle that Pagan "deadass took a picture in her neck brace."

Y'all I was really out here looking for a new eyeliner and look at this review lmfaooo She deadass took a picture in her neck brace I am deceased 😩
lahari @guadalahari

Y'all I was really out here looking for a new eyeliner and look at this review lmfaooo She deadass took a picture in her neck brace I am deceased 😩

Another user, Madeleine Dunne, responded too, with a selfie that featured dried blood. She said that her pic was taken after a bike accident, calling the eyeliner "10/10 bike accident proof."

@guadalahari Can confirm this liner is 10/10 bike accident proof
Madeleine Dunne @MadeleineDunne

@guadalahari Can confirm this liner is 10/10 bike accident proof

Someone else had a question about Dunne's setting spray.

@MadeleineDunne @guadalahari God damn all your makeup is intact what setting spray do you use???
👸🏼Meg♡💋 @MachineGunMegy

@MadeleineDunne @guadalahari God damn all your makeup is intact what setting spray do you use???

Wow.

@guadalahari Not wrong
paige @MageePaige

@guadalahari Not wrong

Deer accident?

@guadalahari @laurieee101 this was me w the eyeliner after the deer accident ahahahah
millie @millie_atherton

@guadalahari @laurieee101 this was me w the eyeliner after the deer accident ahahahah

!

@guadalahari @Eyee_Candyyy Also stays on after sex too 🤷🏽‍♀️
𝓁𝒾𝓏 𝑜𝓃𝓎𝒶, 𝒹𝑒𝓂𝑜𝓃 ថ្លង់ @JustElenaPotter

@guadalahari @Eyee_Candyyy Also stays on after sex too 🤷🏽‍♀️

Pagan responded to the person who shared her review on Twitter, saying, "Girl, when you find a good product, you have to share the info."

@guadalahari Lololol it's me 😂😂 girl, when you find a good product, you have to share the info 🤷🏻‍♀️
Shelby @catsandcusswrds

@guadalahari Lololol it's me 😂😂 girl, when you find a good product, you have to share the info 🤷🏻‍♀️

Thank you, Bluntredhead.

Shelby Pagan
