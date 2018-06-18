This Guy RSVP'd To His Ex-Girlfriend's Wedding With A Joke And People Have A Lot Of Thoughts

"Of course I’m going to be there to support her," Hayley's ex told BuzzFeed News.

This is Hayley Stamper, 21, from Lincoln, Nebraska, with her fiancé Austin.

33 more days till we’re married!! Austin is just as excited for a lifetime of annoying car pics if you can’t tell!!

This is her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Hoefener, 21. Stamper and Hoefener dated during their freshman and sophomore years of high school for roughly a year and a half.

"I call him my ex, because that was my very first boyfriend," Stamper said. "But we were only 15.”

My ex boyfriend just rsvp’d to my wedding and LOOK AT THE SONG HE REQUESTED😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

This is how Hoefener RSVP'd to his ex's wedding. Stamper found the response hilarious. "I just laughed," she said of her reaction. "I wasn’t even surprised."

When asked what compelled him to respond to the RSVP that way, he said: "My ex and I are still pretty cool with each other so I wrote that song down in a joking manner."

"It didn’t take long at all," he said. "I honestly thought of it, laughed, and wrote it down."

Hoefener said he didn't have to put much thought into the card.

"I knew he was going to say something like that," she said. "I knew he was going to do something witty the second we invited him.”

Stamper decided to tweet out the card, which has since gone viral. People are getting very heated about it.

Some people on Twitter found it odd that Stamper's ex was invited to the wedding.

“Everyone gave me so much crap on Twitter for it, but it really wasn’t a big deal,” she said of the invitation to her ex. "All three of us have always been friends, and both my ex and my fiancé were on the same football team."

People went as far as to send Stamper rude direct messages about it.

She said one person called her a "major slut," and that someone else told her that her marriage is going to fail.

"People are getting mean," she said.

For Hoefener, the invitation is not weird "at all."

"I don’t think it’s strange at all, we dated awhile back and I’m pretty cool with her fiancé as well," he said of receiving an invite. "Of course I’m going to be there to support her."

“If we can laugh about it, then other people should too,” Stamper said referring to her, her ex, and her fiancé, Austin.