People Are Losing It Over This Lit Parade

"Who let Dora get that lit?"

Her commentary begins with some hype for Dora the Explorer.

Then Kung Fu Panda and SpongeBob get shout-outs.

...but then Panda comes back again for a strong finish, arguably stealing the show.

"That was not just a put-on for me," Elliott said about her commentary.

"That's something that just is natural. I like to be a joyous, happy person," she said.