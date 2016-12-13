BuzzFeed News

People Are Losing It Over This Lit Parade

"Who let Dora get that lit?"

By Remy Smidt

Posted on December 13, 2016, at 1:42 p.m. ET

Meet Mary Adams Elliott, 43, from North Carolina.

Mary Adams Elliott

Elliott told BuzzFeed News that earlier in December, she went to a Christmas parade because her granddaughter was dancing in it. While there, she saw these characters coming down the road and "got a little excited."

Her commentary begins with some hype for Dora the Explorer.

Mary Adams Elliott
Then Kung Fu Panda and SpongeBob get shout-outs.

Mary Adams Elliott

Minnie Mouse is praised (Elliott's favorite character)...

Mary Adams Elliott

...but then Panda comes back again for a strong finish, arguably stealing the show.

Mary Adams Elliott

"That was not just a put-on for me," Elliott said about her commentary.

"That's something that just is natural. I like to be a joyous, happy person," she said.

Her hype is mad contagious, and people lost it on Twitter after her video was uploaded. "Who let Dora get that lit?" one person asked.

@jillybbean HAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAA there are tears streaming down my face. Who let Dora get that lit
HY @highyacht

Many tweeted their favorite lines of Elliott's hype.

@hhyusuf I KNOW😩😩😩 "you betta go head now panda" DEAD this is the new milk video
jillian @jillybbean

@brittaneeojeda @HotGamerSex GET IT MINNIE 😂
Berenice Arreola @Berry_NICE321

"This is art," said one person.

This is art https://t.co/6Tt4sOFSyg
.·:* megan *:·. @megnreel

"The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse," said another.

@HotGamerSex The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Famous Lex @alexisaguila420

And others connected with individual characters. "MOOD," said one Twitter user about Kung Fu Panda.

@HotGamerSex MOOD
ｈｏｔ ｇａｍｅｒ ｓｅｘ @HotGamerSex

"Ima be the Panda after release this Friday," said another.

@HotGamerSex @mikiyassss @collins_mokua ima be the Panda after release this Friday
Leeeo @naaardo_

"Hello yes it is me hello kitty," said one person.

@HotGamerSex @danikaharrod hello yes it is me hello kitty
Alex Shea @ConsumingLipids

"Minion buddy lit," said another.

@HotGamerSex @DomSki2012 @ChuckDollasIV Minion buddy lit
Young Wizard @cjwengler94

Some people have plans to move into the neighborhood so they too can experience such a lit parade.

@vpdollarsign @HotGamerSex when do we move into this neighborhood? 🤗
Lo @LaurenReyynolds

@DJWhiteShorts I can't stop watching this I wanna move here
Jenna Vienna @white_beyonce_

And of course, many complimented the woman behind the hype.

@HotGamerSex this woman is so motivational
R DUBB @therealRDubb

Elliott's video has since been seen by millions of people.

"[The parade] was really fun but I did not expect this to happen, really, when I posted this video," she said.

Elliott is glad she was able to bring so much joy to people, a thing she loves to do.

"I love bringing life. I love showing love, and that's what it's all about, and hey, I love to motivate and make people happy," she said.

