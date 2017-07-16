People Are Making The Most Hilarious Jokes About People Who Are Not Okay With A Woman Playing The Doctor In "Doctor Who"
"What next? Female real doctors? Female pilots? Female scientists? Female sisters and mothers? Female WOMEN?!"
On Sunday the world met the 13th Doctor in Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker. She will be the first woman to play the role.
Whittaker told the BBC that it feels "completely overwhelming" and "incredible" to be the first woman to do so.
A lot of people were ~really excited~ about the choice, like this little girl.
But others were, er— not.
The disappointment was PALPABLE.
This person is not down.
"The dr. is male."
A MAN.
Like other mans...
...
So, obviously people made jokes about others' disappointment, because that's how the internet works.
"Time Travel Is For Men And Men Only."
The sarcasm was heavy.
WHERE?
Ah-ha!
1534, a great year.
This person provided some friendly reminders.
?????
Anyway, it's the END of the WORLD.
SO WATCH OUT.
-
