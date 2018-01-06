"Grey's Anatomy" Star Ellen Pompeo Completely Slammed Woody Allen On Twitter
Dylan Farrow, Allen's daughter who says she was sexually abused by the director, thanked Pompeo for her tweets.
Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo went on an extraordinary tweetstorm on Friday night, slamming Woody Allen as a "fool" and criticizing actors for working with the director.
For years, Allen has faced allegations that he sexually abused his daughter, Dylan Farrow, when she was a child — claims the director has vehemently denied.
On Friday, Pompeo took to Twitter to criticize Allen.
"Ellen," Dylan Farrow responded to Pompeo, "Thank you."
Pompeo also mentioned Allen's controversial marriage to his former girlfriend Mia Farrow's daughter Soon-Yi Previn.
The Grey's Anatomy star also took issue with what she said was a lack of diversity in Allen's films.
"What about Hispanic or Asian actors?"
She referred to Allen's movies as "bougie shit."
And she criticized actors who choose to work with Allen as "weak," claiming they are "chasing trophies."
On Saturday morning, someone applauded the tweets but implied that Pompeo was tweeting while drunk. However, Pompeo clarified that she was "100 percent sober."
Pompeo isn't the first star to criticize Allen. A handful of actors who have worked with the director have expressed regret for doing so. On Friday, David Krumholtz said he "deeply regret[s] working with Woody Allen on Wonder Wheel."
Dylan Farrow responded to Krumholtz's tweet, and also thanked others who have spoken out against Allen.
In October, The Tick star Griffin Newman also expressed his regret for having appeared in another Allen film. Newman said that he planned to donate his salary from the movie to an anti-sexual violence organization.
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
