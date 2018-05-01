"If your dress does not meet our formal dance dress requirements — no problem! We've got you covered — literally."

A Catholic high school is under fire for displaying "modesty ponchos" to encourage teens to follow the dress code requirements for the school's prom.

The ponchos were put out at Divine Child High School in Dearborn, Michigan, before the school's dance on May 12, according to Fox 2.

"If your dress does not meet our formal dance dress requirements — no problem! We've got you covered — literally," a note on the ponchos read. "This is our Modesty Poncho, which you'll be given at the door. :)"

Fox 2 reported on Monday that the ponchos would be passed out to teens at the dance who wore dresses that did not meet school requirements.

However, in an email to parents on Tuesday, which was obtained by BuzzFeed News, the school's principal, Eric Haley, disputed the station's reporting.

"To be clear: the poncho will not be passed out at prom," the email read. "It was on display to proactively remind students of our dress code policies and eliminate any confusion prior to this event."

"I believe the modesty poncho is a great idea," a senior who wished to remain anonymous, told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday.

"Prom is all about having fun with your friends and feeling beautiful in the dress you have chosen to wear," she said. "It is not a contest to see who can show the most amount of skin. We go to a private Catholic school, and modesty and chastity is one of the focal points of our religion."

Another student at the high school, who also wished to remain anonymous, told BuzzFeed News that teens "feel uncomfortable in their own skin."

"A lot of the students feel that the adults that hear about the story think that we are just mad because we can’t wear the dress we want," she said.

"A lot of high schoolers feel uncomfortable in their own skin and when they finally find something they feel beautiful in they get harassed for wearing it," she continued. "This is a deeper societal issue that I hope people will work to fix."